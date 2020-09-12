【武漢肺炎】《時代雜誌》黑邊封面哀悼20萬病故者：「美國還要犧牲多少人才能覺悟？」

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導）美國武漢肺炎病逝人數直逼20萬，最新一期時代雜誌封面呈現半年來每天死亡人數，浮現20萬的數字，標題為「美國失敗」。為悼念死者，封面採用911恐攻事件後首見的黑邊。

這期時代雜誌封面故事完整標題為「COVID-19已奪走全美近20萬條人命，美國還要失去多少人命才能領悟？」(COVID-19 Has Killed Nearly 200,000 Americans. How Many More Lives Will Be Lost Before the U.S. Gets It Right?)

文章試圖說明美國各層級政府與各黨派處置失當，科學家、媒體與一般專家互不信任，以及講究個人主義的文化態度，如何產生漏洞百出的防疫體系。

Absent adequate leadership, it’s been up to everyday Americans to band together in the fight against COVID-19. To some extent, that’s been happening—doctors, nurses, bus drivers and other essential workers have been rightfully celebrated as heroes, and many have paid a price for their bravery. But at least some Americans still refuse to take such a simple step as wearing a mask. (TIME)

這是時代雜誌（TIME）創刊97年來第2度採用黑邊封面。中央社報導，該週刊上次捨棄招牌紅邊、改採黑邊封面，是19年前911恐怖攻擊事件後，封面呈現紐約世貿雙子星大樓遭客機撞擊倒塌前的照片。

根據約翰霍普金斯大學（Johns Hopkins University）統計，全美至少19萬2792人死於2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19，武漢肺炎）。依目前每天約1000人病故推算，最新一期時代雜誌21日出刊前後，全美染疫喪命人數將達到20萬。

時代雜誌總編輯費森塔爾（Edward Felsenthal）撰文說明封面設計理念指出，全美20萬人因2019冠狀病毒疾病而死，不僅是全球最多，以人均死亡率衡量，也排在全球第13。

費森塔爾提到，3月紐約疫情惡化時，他的同事孟祥悅（Kat Moon）決定移居兒時故鄉台北。台灣雖接近疫情發源地中國，卻展現全球數一數二亮眼的防疫成果，成功到8月可在台北小巨蛋舉辦萬人演唱會。孟祥悅和一名時代雜誌攝影記者也到現場去採訪。

一名讀者在推特發文：「看看美國的現況，在疫情限制下辦大型演唱會，彷彿像發生在另一個星球的事。」

In March, as the global pandemic hit New York, my colleague Kat Moon decided–wisely, it turned out, given what was ahead for the U.S.–to decamp to her childhood home, Taipei. Despite its proximity to mainland China, where the outbreak originated, Taiwan has seen only 495 cases and seven deaths among its more than 23 million people, making its response to the coronavirus one of the most successful in the world. So successful, in fact, that last month it was able to host one of the largest public gatherings reported since social distancing began: a 10,000-person live arena concert, which Moon and photographer An Rong Xu attended and covered for TIME. As one U.S. reader put it on Twitter, “An arena concert taking place with corona restrictions honestly seems like it’s happening on another planet considering what’s going on here in the U.S.” (TIME)

為迎接費森塔爾筆下的「殘忍里程碑」，時代雜誌委託藝術家馬夫魯迪斯（John Mavroudis）操刀設計封面。他參考約翰霍普金斯大學數據，手寫2月29日至9月8日美國每天死於2019冠狀病毒疾病的人數，密密麻麻的日期與死亡人數中央浮現阿拉伯數字20萬。

馬夫魯迪斯說：「我真的很希望這封面能警醒對這場災難感到麻木的人。」

時代雜誌創意總監派恩（D.W. Pine）隨後將這幅圖樣置於黑色邊框中央，成就時代雜誌創刊以來第2次、也是911事件以來首個黑邊封面。