  1. 首頁
  2. 政治

【快訊】台灣駐索馬利蘭代表處17日正式成立、升旗典禮兩國旗海飄揚　我外交部長吳釗燮視訊出席

■外交部長吳釗燮視訊出席駐索馬利蘭臺灣代表處揭牌典禮並簽署臺索技術合作協定，正式開展臺索關係。■索馬利蘭駐台代表穆姆德 8月7日抵台，目前仍未完成14天居家檢疫。外交部予以熱情接待。

  106
By 宇妍, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2020/08/17 19:55
圖為台灣駐索馬利蘭代表處 (來源: 非洲媒體Horn Diplomat推特)

圖為台灣駐索馬利蘭代表處 (來源: 非洲媒體Horn Diplomat推特)

更新時間: 2020-08-17　20:42

首次發稿: 2020-08-17 19:55

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導）台灣駐索馬利蘭代表處，當地時間17日早上在索國首都哈爾格薩（Hargeisa）正式成立，典禮上升起中華民國（台灣）和索馬利蘭國旗，雙方並簽署技術合作相關協議。

兩國旗海飄揚 (HornDiplomat推特)

外交部在新聞稿指出，我國駐索馬利蘭共和國代表處8月17日正式開館，由我駐索馬利蘭代表羅震華及索馬利蘭外長穆雅辛（H.E.Yasin Hagi Mohamoud）共同主持揭牌儀式(如下圖) 。

駐索國羅代表（左）及索國外交暨國際合作部部長穆雅辛（右）共同為我駐索代表處揭牌 (圖/外交部)

索國外交暨國際合作部部長穆雅辛（左）透過視訊致詞情形。圖/外交部

儀式先播放蔡總統預錄祝賀影片，外交部長吳釗燮也以視訊連線方式致詞，另與穆雅辛外長同步簽署「中華民國（臺灣）政府與索馬利蘭共和國政府技術合作協定」，正式開展臺索兩國有利民生的合作計畫，彰顯臺灣模式的合作精神。

除穆雅辛外長親自揭牌表達歡迎之意外，今日受邀出席典禮的索國重要賓客包括：索國財政發展部長Saad Ali Shire、計畫與發展部長Hassan Mohamed Ali、中央銀行總裁及移民署長等約50名索國政要及國會議員出席，另外駐索國外交團人員也到場觀禮。

根據非洲媒體Horn Diplomat在推特發布的文字和影片，台灣駐索馬利蘭代表處17日早上正式成立；台索雙方同意，互設代表處是促進雙方利益的最佳方式。

中央社報導，我外交部7月1日宣布，台灣與索馬利蘭2月議定互設具官方性質的代表處，名稱分別為「台灣代表處」（Taiwan Representative Office）及「索馬利蘭代表處」（Somaliland Representative Office）。7月3日，行政院核定，駐沙烏地阿拉伯代表處參事羅震華調任駐索馬利蘭共和國公使，並以代表名義對外。

吳釗燮部長視訊出席, 並簽署「臺索技術合作協定」約本。圖/外交部

台灣與索馬利蘭簽署技術合作相關協議 (Ｈorn Diplomat推特)


7月3日，行政院核定，駐沙烏地阿拉伯代表處參事羅震華(上圖)調任駐索馬利蘭共和國公使，並以代表名義對外。

馬利蘭駐台代表穆姆德（Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud）8月7日抵台，目前仍未完成14天居家檢疫。外交部長吳釗燮9日推文肯定穆姆德無懼中國施壓、歡迎他來台，並感謝美國白宮國安會肯定台索關係。

索馬利蘭駐台代表穆姆德推文指出，他7日晚間安全抵台，外交部已熱情接待。（圖取自Mohamed Hagi推特/Focus Taiwan）
台灣
索馬利蘭
代表處
羅震華
穆姆德
合作協議
ＨornDiplomat
Mohamed Hagi
升旗

相關新聞

台灣8/17新增一例武漢肺炎　旅美少年無症狀　居家檢疫期間確診
台灣8/17新增一例武漢肺炎　旅美少年無症狀　居家檢疫期間確診
2020/08/17 14:13
愛丁堡台灣影展台語片、古裝劇、瓊瑤愛情戲七大單元　英國重現台灣多元電影史
愛丁堡台灣影展台語片、古裝劇、瓊瑤愛情戲七大單元　英國重現台灣多元電影史
2020/08/17 10:43
馬來西亞自台灣入境武漢肺炎病例　配偶採檢陰性　感染源待釐清
馬來西亞自台灣入境武漢肺炎病例　配偶採檢陰性　感染源待釐清
2020/08/16 16:44
台灣8/16再增2例武漢肺炎確診　個案自澳洲和菲律賓返台
台灣8/16再增2例武漢肺炎確診　個案自澳洲和菲律賓返台
2020/08/16 14:12
零容忍！山老鼠獵殺台灣黑熊惡行遭檢方起訴　農委會修法加重罰金
零容忍！山老鼠獵殺台灣黑熊惡行遭檢方起訴　農委會修法加重罰金
2020/08/15 20:39