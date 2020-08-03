白宮幕僚長：2020美國總統大選　如期在11月3日舉行

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導）美國總統川普曾於7月底提出延後2020年總統大選的構想，且表達對於郵寄投票的擔憂。但白宮幕僚長梅多斯當地時間2日表示，美國將如期在11月3日舉行大選。

梅多斯（Mark Meadows）接受美國哥倫比亞廣播公司（CBS）政論節目「面對全國」（Face the Nation）訪問說：「我們將於11月3日舉行大選，總統會勝選的。」

MEADOWS: Well, we're going to hold an election on November 3rd and the president is going to win.

川普（Donald Trump）於7月30日提出延後11月3日美國大選的想法，這項提議立刻被國會的民主黨及共和黨議員反對，川普隨後改口說不想延期，但仍擔心數百萬張郵寄選票(如下圖) 會引發問題。

共和黨籍的川普一直試圖破壞民眾對於郵寄投票的信心，且在沒有證據的情況下，多次宣稱郵寄投票會導致普遍的選舉舞弊狀況。

梅多斯2日受訪（如下圖) 也談到川普對於郵寄投票的擔憂，他警告必須妥善處理郵寄選票，但梅多斯沒有提出能證明郵寄選票在過去沒被妥善處理的證據。

英國BBC報導，川普雖是總統，但無權更改選舉日期，只有國會有權決定。

Under a law dating back to 1845, the US presidential election is slated for the Tuesday after the first Monday of November every four years - 3 November in 2020.

It would take an act of Congress - approved by majorities in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and the Republican-controlled Senate - to change that.

(BBC)