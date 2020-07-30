【防範中國武力犯台】美眾議員提出「防止台灣遭侵略法案」　授權白宮動用武力防衛台灣

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導）美國聯邦眾議院外委會亞太小組共和黨首席議員游賀，當地時間29日提出「防止台灣遭侵略法案」，法案授權美國總統在中國武力犯台時，得動用武力防衛台灣。法案也鼓勵美國總統訪台。
游賀（Ted Yoho）透過新聞稿指出，「防止台灣遭侵略法案」（Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act）目的在闡明並加強美國對於武力攻擊發生時、防衛台灣的承諾。
新聞稿指出，這項法案採取多項重要步驟，以因應中國對台灣採取的一系列侵略行動，以及中國在香港、南海與中印邊境造成的緊張局勢升級。
新聞稿部分內容原文如下:
The Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act accomplishes the following:
-
Establishes a limited defensive authorization for the President to use military force for the specific purpose of securing and protecting Taiwan against armed attack.
-
Requires China renounce the use or threat of military force in its relationship with Taiwan.
-
Establishes a series of security dialogues and combined military exercises between the U.S., Taiwan, and likeminded security partners.
-
Advises Taiwan to dedicate additional domestic resources towards its own defense, including the acquisition of asymmetric defensive weapons, reform of Taiwan’s reserve system, and engagement with the United States on cyber defense activities.
-
Urges the U.S. Trade Representative to enter into negotiations with Taiwan on a bilateral trade agreement.
-
Encourages the U.S. President, or Secretary of State, to meet with the President of Taiwan on Taiwan soil.
-
Welcomes the President of Taiwan to address a Joint Meeting of Congress.
游賀指出，鑑於中國的各項挑釁行為，很顯然，中共已不顧國際譴責或強烈反對，迅速實現自己的領土野心。他表示，美國對台灣的戰略模糊最初是為了避免挑釁北京攻擊台灣，並鼓勵和平關係，但這項戰略顯然以失敗告終。中國人民解放軍在台灣海峽引人注目的軍事建設與挑釁，加上中共的公然威脅，中共對台灣的意圖已十分明確。
他指出，美國必須立即採取行動，畫出明確紅線，確保中國不會超越界線。台灣是個擁有近2400萬人口、充滿活力的民主國家，美國有義務堅定支持台灣，並鼓勵台灣與中國重啟和平關係。
中央社報導，「防止台灣遭侵略法案」以國會意見指出，在總統蔡英文於2016年上任以來，中國政府持續加強對台灣的外交孤立與軍事威脅，中共解放軍近年快速現代化並頻繁在台灣海峽演習，對台灣安全構成明顯威脅。
法案給予美國總統有限國防授權，在台灣遭受中國的直接武力襲擊、中國藉武力奪取台灣實質管轄領土，以及台灣人民或軍人遇害或生命遭逢威脅等情況下，美國總統有權動用武力，並採取總統認為的必要與適當措施，確保並捍衛台灣免遭武力襲擊。法案也要求中國放棄使用或威脅使用武力犯台。法案訂有5年落日條款。
法案國會意見建議美國總統在法案生效後盡快發出公開聲明，指出保衛台灣免受中國行為影響是美國政策。此外，在法案生效180天內，美國國防部長需協同國務卿與其他相關聯邦機構首長，應尋求與台灣政府及其他志趣相投安全夥伴間建立年度區域安全對話。
法案也建議舉行美台聯合軍演，以及災難與人道救援聯合演習。國會意見也建議台灣配置更多國內資源於提升自我國防實力，包括取得強化不對稱國防實力武器、改革台灣後備體系，以及美台加強合作以強化台灣網路能力。
在美台高階互訪上，法案鼓勵美國總統或國務卿赴台與台灣總統會晤，並歡迎台灣總統在美國國會發表演說。法案也敦促美國貿易代表在法案生效後180天內，與台灣就雙邊貿易協定展開協商。
