【防範中國武力犯台】美眾議員提出「防止台灣遭侵略法案」　授權白宮動用武力防衛台灣

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導）美國聯邦眾議院外委會亞太小組共和黨首席議員游賀，當地時間29日提出「防止台灣遭侵略法案」，法案授權美國總統在中國武力犯台時，得動用武力防衛台灣。法案也鼓勵美國總統訪台。

游賀（Ted Yoho）透過新聞稿指出，「防止台灣遭侵略法案」（Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act）目的在闡明並加強美國對於武力攻擊發生時、防衛台灣的承諾。

新聞稿指出，這項法案採取多項重要步驟，以因應中國對台灣採取的一系列侵略行動，以及中國在香港、南海與中印邊境造成的緊張局勢升級。

The Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act accomplishes the following:

Establishes a limited defensive authorization for the President to use military force for the specific purpose of securing and protecting Taiwan against armed attack.

Requires China renounce the use or threat of military force in its relationship with Taiwan.

Establishes a series of security dialogues and combined military exercises between the U.S., Taiwan, and likeminded security partners.

Advises Taiwan to dedicate additional domestic resources towards its own defense, including the acquisition of asymmetric defensive weapons, reform of Taiwan’s reserve system, and engagement with the United States on cyber defense activities.

Urges the U.S. Trade Representative to enter into negotiations with Taiwan on a bilateral trade agreement.

Encourages the U.S. President, or Secretary of State, to meet with the President of Taiwan on Taiwan soil.