【武漢肺炎】川普政策「髮夾彎」　撤銷外籍生驅逐令、線上遠端教學安啦！

(台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導)美國川普政府6日下令,若教學機構今秋因為2019冠狀病毒疾病(COVID-19, 武漢肺炎)疫情全採線上教學,外籍生就不得留在美國,不過川普政府在當地時間14日決定撤銷這項命令。

美國麻州聯邦地區法官巴洛茲(Allison Burroughs)說,美國政府已與針對這項措施提告的哈佛大學和麻省理工學院(MIT)達成和解,這項命令在法律上成為未解決事項。

這項消息可望讓原本面臨驅逐出境命運的成千上萬外籍學生,暫時鬆一口氣。

The announcement brings relief to thousands of foreign students who had been at risk of being deported from the country, along with hundreds of universities that were scrambling to reassess their plans for the fall in light of the policy.

With the policy rescinded, ICE will revert to a directive from March that suspended typical limits around online education for foreign students.

