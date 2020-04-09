譚德塞無的放矢怨台灣人霸凌 羅東女孩致英文公開信籲道歉

（台灣英文新聞／政治組綜合報導）面對近月來全球排山倒海批判聲浪，世界衛生組織（WHO）秘書長譚德塞昨（8）日記者會竟失態走鐘，飆駡台灣政府放任人民「霸凌」3個月，引發全球政治及醫療專業人士側目及憤怒，其中一位來自羅東在英國唸書的台灣女孩發聲，提醒譚德塞勿忘WHO政治凌駕專業在先，要求他為對台的不實指控道歉。

WHO防疫慢半拍又過份傾中，民眾要譚德塞（Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus）下台的全球連署已逾75萬人響應，但他卻反過來聲稱被台灣霸凌3個月，痛批台灣對他人身攻擊、種族歧視，甚至發出死亡威脅，令台灣民眾無法接受。不只蔡英文總統今（9）日在臉書回應，台灣人長期被排除在國際組織，比起譚德塞，更懂長期被歧視、被孤立的滋味，還有一位來自羅東在英國唸書的台灣女孩也發出不平之鳴。

YouTuber Vivi Lin過去經常發布海外留學經歷的影片，8日譚德塞發言後，她在自己的YouTube頻道上傳「一封致予譚德塞博士的公開信」的影片向譚德塞喊話，呼籲他不要忘記當時接任世衛秘事長時所立下的誓言「全球人民的健康當為第一位，而非政治。」並要求他為對台的不實指控道歉。



(2019新型冠狀病毒 YouTube channel video)

公開信全文如下：

【An open letter to Dr Tedros 一封致予譚德塞博士的公開信】

This is an open letter to Dr Tedros, the Director General of the WHO, in response to the accusations against Taiwan during the 8th of April WHO press conference. 這是一封致予世界衛生組織幹事長譚德塞博士的公開信，並針對其於4/8世衛記者會上對臺灣的公開指控，提出回應。

Dear Dr Tedros, I am Vivi Lin from Taiwan, a current undergraduate student studying Infectious Diseases in the UK.

親愛的譚德塞博士， 我是Vivi Lin，一位目前正在英國念傳染病的臺灣大學生。

Upon hearing your response in the press conference today, I was utterly shocked and saddened that such misleading allegations could come from a supposedly respected health professional and the head of the world’s most influential international health organisation.

今天在聽聞您，作為現今世界上最具影響力的醫衛組織（WHO）的領導人，於世衛記者會上提出針對臺灣的不實指控，我深感錯愕及失望。

As a student who has been working closely with Taiwanese and British Medical and Health-related NGOs, I can affirm that there has never been any disrespectful comments from our government and our diplomats towards you and the African continent due to race, culture or skin colour.

身為一名在臺灣及英國的多個醫衛非政府組織服務的學生，我可以肯定地說，臺灣官方從未針對您及非洲人民，做出任何基於種族、文化或膚色的負面評論。 I am aware that there are various petitions online urging for your resignation from the WHO. However, none of the requests or criticisms were based on discriminations against your race or skin colour, nor people from the African continent.

我知道現在網路上有許多要求您辭去世衛幹事長職務的連署，但這些要求，都並非基於您的種族、膚色，或是針對非洲人民的歧視。

Taiwan has been striving to contribute as much as possible to the international community and to be a part of the global team in combating this pandemic. Although we have been excluded from the WHO, we have never given up. Our government has done an exemplary job in containing the virus, a feat that has been praised by officials and health professionals from all around the world. And now, as we have some spare capacity, we are sending aid to our allies and other countries, including those in America, Europe and in Africa who have been harshly impacted by the outbreak.

臺灣一直以來都非常努力地在為國際社會的醫衛做出貢獻，我們也始終希望能在這場全球傳染病戰役中，與世界站在一起。 即便我們被世衛排除在外，臺灣也從未放棄貢獻一己之力。 臺灣在這次COVID19防疫上的傑出成果，是世界有目共睹的。而現在，當我們有額外的資源時，也不吝於分享給我們在美洲、歐洲及非洲的友邦與其他正在受到疫情影響的國家。

According to our health professionals who used to work closely with various countries in Africa, a temporary hospital has been built by Taiwan in Eswatini at the moment, and some important medical supplies sent by Taiwan are finding their way to Africa as well.

根據我們曾在非洲駐點過的醫衛工作者指出，臺灣正在協助史瓦帝尼建立臨時醫院，也同時在安排許多醫療用品援助。

With all the aforementioned in mind, how can you, in a few sentences, attempt to smear Taiwan’s reputation with such irresponsible and false accusations?

而根據上述所有資訊，（譚德塞博士）您怎能用簡單幾句謬誤的指控，不負責任地污衊世界對臺灣的印象呢？

In the past two days, WHO hosted webinars in regards to how we, as individuals or as health professionals and officials, should confront the current info-demic. Ironically, just right after the webinar, Dr Tedros, as the DG of the WHO, was accusing Taiwan with misinformation.

在過去兩天當中，世衛舉辦了以「疫情假資訊」為題的線上研討會，提供個人、醫衛人士及官員一些面對疫情假資訊的建議。 然而，多麼諷刺的是，就在研討會剛結束的時候，世衛幹事長即帶頭用不實的資訊指控臺灣。

I firmly believe that health is a fundamental human right that should not be denied despite differences of any kind. Health for all, leave no one behind is also the core value that the WHO stands for. Please do not forget your dedication as a public health professional and the vows that you made when you ascended to the honorable position you are sitting at right now - health of people in the world comes first, not politics.

我一直相信，健康，是所有人皆擁有的基本人權。 全民健康，沒有人應被排除在外，也是世衛堅守的核心價值。 （譚德塞博士）請不要忘記您作為一個公衛專家的信念，以及您接任幹事長時所立下的誓言——「全球人民的健康當為第一位，而非政治。」

We are now facing the most challenging health crisis of our time. Taiwan cares about people’s health. We are willing to help, and we are helping now. Taiwan is a country that stands for progressive values, and we, as the Taiwanese people, are also known for our appreciation for diversity. We have never criticised you nor your actions based on your race, culture or skin colour.

全球現在正在面臨這個世代最嚴竣的健康危機，而臺灣不僅在乎所有人的健康，更願意幫忙、正在幫忙。 臺灣是一個相信進步價值的國家，臺灣人民，更是始終尊重多元、擁抱多元。我們從未因為基於您的種族、文化或膚色，而提出質疑。

I, on behalf of my beloved country and people, am now asking for an apology from you under the current circumstance.

現在，我與我熱愛的國家和臺灣人民，要求您針對4/8的不實指控，提出道歉！

Thank you for your time.

感謝。

Vivi Lin 2020.4.8