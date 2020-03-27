  1. 首頁
【快訊】英國首相強森確診「武漢肺炎」 正在自我隔離中

唐寧街發言人表示，強森對武漢肺炎篩檢呈陽性反應，但他症狀輕微，在隔離期間將繼續領導政府應對武漢肺炎疫情。

By 宇妍, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2020/03/27 19:53
圖為英國首相強森, 攝於3月25日( 美聯社) 

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合外電報導）英國廣播公司（BBC）報導，英國首相強森（Boris Johnson）確診感染「武漢肺炎」!

報導表示，唐寧街一名發言人表示，強森對武漢肺炎篩檢呈陽性反應，但他的症狀輕微，在隔離期間將繼續領導政府應對武漢肺炎疫情。

強森也透過推文(如下) 向外界表示，他正在自我隔離中( self-isolating)。

就在兩天前也就是25日，英國王儲查爾斯王子也確診「武漢肺炎」，但健康狀況良好。他的妻子卡蜜拉也接受了檢驗，所幸沒有感染。
英國
首相
強森
確診
武漢肺炎
covid19
自我隔離
查爾斯王子

