【武漢肺炎】全球名人、政治人物相繼中鏢　英王儲也難逃

（台灣英文新聞／施家恩綜合外電報導）短短三個月，全球武漢肺炎確診病例迅速衝破47萬人，全球政壇、體壇、影壇等知名公眾人物也相繼中鏢，就連今年71歲的英國皇室王儲查爾斯王子周三（25日）也被證實感染武漢肺炎。
英國克萊倫斯宮周三發布聲明指出，查爾斯王子感染武漢肺症，夫人卡蜜拉受檢呈陰性，查爾斯王子輕微症狀，但健康狀況良好，過去幾天仍照常在家工作。
台灣民眾熟悉的日本喜劇演員志村健所屬經紀公司，周三證實志村健感染武漢肺炎。志村健在20日因發燒、呼吸困難症狀惡化送醫住院治療，日本媒體TBS報導志村健24日還一度進行插管治療，但也因感染源不明而引發日本演藝圈恐慌。同樣高齡70歲的志村健，早在1990年代以搞笑節目《志村大爆笑（志村けんのだいじょうぶだぁ）》等成為台灣耳熟能詳日本藝人，也曾來台訪問。
哈佛大學校長貝考（Lawrence S. Bacow）及妻子雙雙確診新冠肺炎。貝考表示，他們在上周日（22日）開始出現症狀，像是咳嗽、發燒、發冷及肌肉痠痛，並於周二確診，但因夫婦自14日起就在家工作鮮少對外接觸，因此不知道傳染途徑為何。
本周另一染疫知名公眾人物是瑞典環保少女童貝里（Greta Thunberg）24日在個人IG上表示，十天前與父親從比利時布魯塞爾返回瑞典後，雙雙開始出現武漢肺炎症狀如疲憊、顫抖、喉嚨疼以及咳嗽等，但父親症狀較明顯，還有發燒。由於瑞典政府僅讓狀況危急民眾接受病毒檢驗，因此她沒有受檢，目前也已復原，但17歲的童貝里相信自己和父親極有可能染疫。童貝里同時也呼籲大家只要感到不適，請待在家並進行自我隔離。
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
美國知名好萊塢明星也難逃病毒魔爪。湯姆漢克斯（Tom Hanks）及妻子Rita Wilson在3月11日就驚傳中鏢。湯姆漢克斯日前前往澳洲準備新電影開拍工作，三月初出現不適症狀，後來接受武漢肺炎病毒檢測發現為陽性，並住進一家澳洲醫院接受治療，16日出院，22日湯姆漢克斯還推文表示自己目前身體狀況已好很多。
不過就在其它好萊塢知名演員英籍Idris Elba、「冰與火之歌」男星Kristofer Hivju、及唱片公司高層證實感染後，許多大型電影、電視拍攝工作也跟著喊停。
美國是目前全球確診人數第三高國家，截至26日已破6.8萬人，就連NBA知名球員也中鏢。曾榮獲「年度最佳防守球員」的27歲NBA爵士隊中鋒Rudy Gobert爆出確診新冠肺炎，成為首位確診的NBA球員，NBA官方立刻緊急發聲明，將2019-20剩餘賽季暫停。Gobert原本在三月中一場記者會後對媒體表示大家對疫情小題大作，還刻意把現場麥克風與錄音筆通通摸了一遍，結果隔幾日他被確診染疫，讓他又羞又愧發文道歉。
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
加拿大總理杜魯道（Justin Trudeau）夫人蘇菲·格雷戈瓦（Sophie Gregoire）12日也被確診病毒陽性，震撼歐美政壇，所幸杜魯道未出現症狀健康良好。總理辦公室發布聲明指出，杜魯道沒有出現疑似症狀，也做了預防措施並遵從醫囑，並進行為期14日的自我健康檢測及隔離。在自我隔離期間中，杜魯道仍會遠距辦公，如視訊會議聽取簡報，保持電話與電郵暢通以確保政務不中斷。
伊朗是目前全球確診人數第六高國家，截至26日已逾2.7萬人，但外界認為確診數遭嚴重低估，因為包括伊朗女性副總統馬蘇梅．埃布特卡（Masoumeh Ebtekar），以及第一副總統賈汗吉里（Eshaq Jahangiri）在內的國內政治、宗教領袖等多人就被驗出病毒陽性。3月2日伊朗最高領袖哈米尼的顧問團「權宜委員會」委員米爾莫哈瑪迪（Mohammad Mirmohammadi）因武漢肺炎病逝，成為繼伊朗前駐教廷大使後，另一位死於武漢肺炎的伊朗高官。
在台灣，截至25日已有235人確診，絕大多數為境外移入案例，目前尚未聞公眾人物染疫的消息。