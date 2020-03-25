瑞典環保少女疑染武漢肺炎 籲年輕人別出門減少病毒傳播

（台灣英文新聞/ 國際組 綜合報導）瑞典環保少女桑柏格（Greta Thunberg）昨日在IG宣佈，自己與父親從歐洲返國後，出現武漢肺炎（COVI-19）症狀，目前已經在瑞典的一處公寓進行自我隔離。桑柏格呼籲，年輕人應遵從專家及政府建議，留在家中減少病毒傳播，並及時對有需要的人伸出援手。
號召全球對抗氣候變遷的瑞典少女葛麗塔桑柏格（Greta Thunberg），曾獲選2019年「時代雜誌」年度風雲人物。桑柏格昨（24）日在IG宣佈，10天前與父親從比利時布魯塞爾返回人瑞典後，開始出現疲憊、顫抖、喉嚨疼以及咳嗽等症狀。
由於瑞典政府僅讓狀況緊急的民眾接受病毒檢驗，因此她沒有受檢。但很多症狀不明顯或是不知自己受感染的年輕民眾可能會在無意識下，將病毒傳播給高風險族群。
桑柏格表示，自己的症狀輕微，目前已經恢復的差不多了，但是父親症狀較嚴重，出現發燒情況。目前2人都在瑞典的一處公寓自我隔離中。
她呼籲，屬於非高危險族群的年輕人應該要遵從專家及政府的建議，留在家中，減少病毒傳播。
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve