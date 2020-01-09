哈利和梅根宣布卸下英國王室職位　傳女王和威廉王子皆不知情

（台灣英文新聞／國際組 綜合報導）英國哈利王子和妻子梅根8日拋出震撼彈，宣布兩人將卸下英國「高層」（senior）王室職位，未來將在英國和加拿大兩地居住，並會工作以求財務獨立。但有報導指出，兩人發布聲明前並沒有徵詢任何王室成員意見，白金漢宮對此感到「失望」。
白金漢宮公布兩人聲明，並在兩人官方IG同步發布。聲明指出，經過幾個月的反思與內部討論，我們計劃要在「這個制度下開創出更有發展性的新角色」，我們想要由王室的高層成員引退，我們會工作取得財務獨立，但也同時全力支持女王。」
聲明表示：「在你們的鼓勵之下，尤其是在過去幾年，讓我們感到準備好做出這項調整。我們計劃把時間分配在英國和北美，繼續盡我們對於女王、國協以及身為資助人的義務。」
聲明指出：「這種地理上的分配，將能讓我們的兒子理解他所出生王室的傳統，同時讓我們一家能有空間展開下一篇章，包括發展我們的新慈善事業。」
哈利王子和梅根去年10月接受媒體訪問時曾公開了兩人的掙扎。梅根坦承當了媽媽還必須承受媒體緊迫盯人，非常煎熬。哈利王子則是坦承自己和哥哥威廉王子「走在不同的道路上」，但兩人永遠是兄弟。
中央社引述英國媒體報導，所謂王室「高層」成員指的是正在履行王室成員義務，以及繼承順位較前面的王室成員，例如女王、王夫愛丁堡公爵（菲立普親王）、王儲查爾斯王子和妻子卡蜜拉、威廉王子和妻子凱特、哈利與梅根，以及女王次子安德魯王子。
哈利王子目前是英國王位的第6順位繼承人，排在父親查爾斯王子、哥哥威廉王子和他的3名子女之後，目前尚不知哈利決定退至幕後後是否會影響到繼承順位。
英國廣播公司（BBC）報導，據知兩人在公布聲明前沒有徵詢任何一位王室成員意見，包括英國女王伊麗莎白二世以及哈利的哥哥威廉王子，因此王室高層成員都因為這則聲明感到「失望」，而這個字眼，是「頗為強烈」的用法。
白金漢宮發言人表示，有關哈利和梅根引退的議題仍在「早期討論的階段」。她表示：「我們理解他們想要未來有不同的發展，但這是需要時間去處理，且非常複雜的議題。」
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex