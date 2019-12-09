【快訊】紐西蘭白島火山突然爆發　外電稱已知觀光客5死27失聯

更新時間: 2019-12-09 17:35

首次發稿: 2019-12-09 16:17

（台灣英文新聞/宇妍 綜合外電報導）紐西蘭白島（White Island或 Whakaari ，又譯懷特島）火山今(9)日突然爆發，已傳出有人員受傷。

美聯社引述總理阿爾登（Jacinda Ardern）表示，事發時火山「現場和附近」有約100名遊客，據報導有人失聯。詳細情況仍待進一步了解。

不過英國衛報指出，當時在火山周邊的人應該不到50人，其中包括20多名澳洲遊客。火山爆發後有23人獲救，目前已經知道有1人死亡，27人失蹤。

另根據美國CNN報導，已經有5人確認死亡。由於還有多人失蹤，死亡數字恐怕還會上升。

紐西蘭當地媒體報導，獲救者當中至少有20人受傷，其中7人受傷嚴重，大部分都是燒傷。

報導指出，當時在火山附近遊覽的觀光客，都是來自一艘名叫 Ovation of the Seas 郵輪。

以下推文可以看到火山爆發當時的景象，以及部分觀光客等候船隻接駁救援的畫面。第二段影片中則可看到一架停在地面的直升機，外觀看起來似乎已被厚厚的火山灰覆蓋。

