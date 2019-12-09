  1. 首頁
  2. 國際

【快訊】紐西蘭白島火山突然爆發　外電稱已知觀光客5死27失聯

由於現場不斷有落塵，同時充滿有毒氣體，警方和救難人員還無法展開救援。

  239
By 宇妍, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2019/12/09 17:37
由GeoNet提供的照片, 隱約可以看見白島火山口附近, 有多名觀光客身影 (黃圈處, 美聯社)
圖為紐西蘭白島9日火山爆發後的景象 (美聯社)

由GeoNet提供的照片, 隱約可以看見白島火山口附近, 有多名觀光客身影 (黃圈處, 美聯社)

圖為紐西蘭白島9日火山爆發後的景象 (美聯社)

更新時間: 2019-12-09 17:35

首次發稿: 2019-12-09 16:17

（台灣英文新聞/宇妍 綜合外電報導）紐西蘭白島（White Island或 Whakaari ，又譯懷特島）火山今(9)日突然爆發，已傳出有人員受傷。

美聯社引述總理阿爾登（Jacinda Ardern）表示，事發時火山「現場和附近」有約100名遊客，據報導有人失聯。詳細情況仍待進一步了解。

不過英國衛報指出，當時在火山周邊的人應該不到50人，其中包括20多名澳洲遊客。火山爆發後有23人獲救，目前已經知道有1人死亡，27人失蹤。

另根據美國CNN報導，已經有5人確認死亡。由於還有多人失蹤，死亡數字恐怕還會上升。

紐西蘭當地媒體報導，獲救者當中至少有20人受傷，其中7人受傷嚴重，大部分都是燒傷。

報導指出，當時在火山附近遊覽的觀光客，都是來自一艘名叫 Ovation of the Seas 郵輪。

以下推文可以看到火山爆發當時的景象，以及部分觀光客等候船隻接駁救援的畫面。第二段影片中則可看到一架停在地面的直升機，外觀看起來似乎已被厚厚的火山灰覆蓋。

由於現場不斷有落塵，同時充滿有毒氣體，警方和救難人員的搜救工作也受到阻礙。

英國BBC報導，白島火山是紐西蘭最活躍的火山之一，距離北島（North Island）東岸約50公里。當地時間9日下午2時11分左右（約台灣時間上午9時11分）爆發，濃煙和火山灰直衝天際。
紐西蘭
白島
火山爆發
北島
觀光客
White Island
Whakaari
懷特島

相關新聞

世界愛滋病日！紐西蘭成立全球首家HIV陽性精子銀行　盼消除外界歧視
世界愛滋病日！紐西蘭成立全球首家HIV陽性精子銀行　盼消除外界歧視
2019/11/28 15:49
外籍生華語文演講比賽 12國學生融入台灣展新觀點
外籍生華語文演講比賽 12國學生融入台灣展新觀點
2019/11/08 13:54
日本輕井澤火山小規模爆發　發布3級警戒
日本輕井澤火山小規模爆發　發布3級警戒
2019/08/08 09:56
北榮治好毛利國王痼疾 他遣團來台獻舞謝恩情
北榮治好毛利國王痼疾 他遣團來台獻舞謝恩情
2019/08/02 15:48
紐航創意無極限 美劇男神+橄欖球國家隊入鏡飛安短片
紐航創意無極限 美劇男神+橄欖球國家隊入鏡飛安短片
2019/08/02 13:43