【原文照登】LSE聲明：蔡英文在1984年獲得法學博士學位

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合整理）中央社今(9)日引述英國「倫敦政經學院」於當地時間8日發表的聲明指出，相關紀錄證實，台灣總統蔡英文的博士論文，授予學位的相關圖書館當年就已收到，早在1985年所刊出的索引文件裡，都有紀錄。

倫敦政經學院聲明的英文原文，與中央社9日發布的中文翻譯，對照如下：

LSE has received a number of queries regarding the academic status of our alumna, Dr Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan.

倫敦政經學院（LSE）接獲關切本校校友、台灣總統蔡英文博士學位狀況的諸多查詢。

We can be clear the records of LSE and of the University of London - the degree awarding body at the time - confirm that Dr Tsai was correctly awarded a PhD in Law in 1984.

我們可以明確地說，本校與倫敦大學（University of London，當時授予學位的單位）的紀錄證實，蔡博士確實於1984年獲得法學博士學位。

All degrees from that period were awarded via the University of London and the thesis would have been sent first to their Senate House Library.

當時所有學位均由倫敦大學授予，論文也理應先送至該校的總圖書館（Senate House Library）。

The Senate House Library records confirm that a copy was received and sent by them to the Institute for Advanced Legal Studies (IALS). There is a listing of Dr Tsai’s thesis ‘Unfair trade practices and safeguard actions’ in the IALS index document “Legal Research in the United Kingdom 1905-1984”, which was published in 1985.

議會大樓圖書館的紀錄證實，他們當時收到一份論文副本，並送至倫敦大學高等法律研究院（IALS）。在1985年刊出的IALS索引文件Legal Research in the United Kingdom 1905-1984裡，有列出蔡博士的論文Unfair trade practices and safeguard actions（不公平貿易與防衛措施）。

Dr Tsai recently provided the LSE Library with a facsimile of a personal copy of the thesis, Unfair trade practices and safeguard actions which is available to view in the Library Reading Room. We understand Dr Tsai has also provided a digital version of her personal copy to the National Central Library of Taiwan.

蔡博士近期提供一份一模一樣的論文私人拷貝本給倫敦政經學院圖書館，且可供人於圖書館的閱覽室觀閱。我們並了解蔡博士還提供一個她私人的論文副本數位版給台灣的國家圖書館。