【快訊】疑法院搞烏龍　黃之鋒今在香港機場遭拘捕！

(台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合外電報導）香港眾志秘書長黃之鋒，日前在台進行3天訪問行程，拜會民進黨與時代力量，不料現在傳出黃之鋒今（8日）早在香港機場被拘捕，原因稱其「違反保釋條件」，疑似法院搞烏龍所導致。

台灣時間今傍晚5點40分左右，黃之鋒在個人臉書發出聲明表示，他預計明(9)日早九時三十分聆訊澄清後可獲釋。希望大家不要擔心。

【黃之鋒聲明】(Please scroll down for English)

香港眾志秘書長黃之鋒透過律師作出以下回應：

一、今早我在機場離境時被警方以「違反保釋條件」為由拘捕，現時被扣留。

二、初步法律意見指出，法庭於8月30日批出保釋時已知悉並准許我前往德國及美國，故相信是保釋內容手誤。預計明早九時三十分聆訊澄清後可獲釋。希望各位朋友不用擔心。

三、相信今次事件並非刻意針對本人，但我認為警方濫捕濫告的後果，造成今次雙輸的局面。同時，今次顯然只屬行政程序問題，但警方仍然決意將我通宵扣留，我認為極度不合理。

2019年9月8日

STATEMENT

08 SEPTEMBER 2019

Joshua Wong delivered the following message through his legal representative:

I was arrested by police for “breaching bail conditions” this morning at the Airport’s customs and I am detained in custody now.

Preliminary legal advice suggested that the Court had acknowledged and approved my trips to Germany and the US when it granted bail on August 30. Therefore, it is believed that there are some mistakes have been made on the bail certificate. It is expected that I will be released after the hearing tomorrow morning so I hope fellow friends not to worry too much.

I believe the ridiculous circumstance I’m facing now is the direct consequence of the political prosecution and arrest. It also reflects the maladministration of HK government as by making these mistakes, it leads to the lose-lose situation now we are facing, even though I believe today’s incident is nothing personal against me.

I’m also discontented to police’s decision to detain me overnight, despite a clear procedural hiccup, which is utterly unreasonable.