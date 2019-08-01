  1. 首頁
美國攝影師意外捕捉座頭鯨吃海獅瞬間

上(7)月22日在美國加利福尼亞的蒙特利灣，進行鯨魚觀測任務時，意外捕抓到大自然歷史性的一幕

By 林靜怡, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2019/08/01 15:41

照片來源：chasedekkerphotography Instagram

（台灣英文新聞 / 林靜怡 綜合外電報導）凡走過必留下痕跡，一張照片可以為人生留下最重要的一刻。美國一名27歲攝影師兼海洋生物學家的Chase Dekker，日前在美國加州蒙特利灣進行鯨魚觀測任務時，意外拍到一隻座頭鯨嘴裡居然有一隻嚇壞了的海獅，讓他大呼這是歷史性的一刻。

27歲的Chase Dekker表示，自己見過很多瘋狂的東西，但看見座頭鯨獵捕海獅海獅，可說是第一次。他在社群媒體上說明並分享，當時一群座頭鯨正好準備展開鯷魚獵捕行動。剛好，一隻海獅剛好經過，來不及躲開，就跑進當中一隻座頭鯨的嘴裡。

這隻海獅被座頭鯨生吞的一幕，剛好被Dekker手中的相機，意外將這千分之一的畫面成了永恆。

Dekker當時很興奮，因為他捕抓到一幕，他可能永遠不會再看到的畫面。

而他事後也表示座頭鯨並沒有真的吞下海獅，因為海獅落海後就馬上逃走了。
