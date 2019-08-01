美國攝影師意外捕捉座頭鯨吃海獅瞬間

（台灣英文新聞 / 林靜怡 綜合外電報導）凡走過必留下痕跡，一張照片可以為人生留下最重要的一刻。美國一名27歲攝影師兼海洋生物學家的Chase Dekker，日前在美國加州蒙特利灣進行鯨魚觀測任務時，意外拍到一隻座頭鯨嘴裡居然有一隻嚇壞了的海獅，讓他大呼這是歷史性的一刻。
27歲的Chase Dekker表示，自己見過很多瘋狂的東西，但看見座頭鯨獵捕海獅海獅，可說是第一次。他在社群媒體上說明並分享，當時一群座頭鯨正好準備展開鯷魚獵捕行動。剛好，一隻海獅剛好經過，來不及躲開，就跑進當中一隻座頭鯨的嘴裡。
這隻海獅被座頭鯨生吞的一幕，剛好被Dekker手中的相機，意外將這千分之一的畫面成了永恆。
Dekker當時很興奮，因為他捕抓到一幕，他可能永遠不會再看到的畫面。
而他事後也表示座頭鯨並沒有真的吞下海獅，因為海獅落海後就馬上逃走了。
Just the other day I witnessed something out on Monterey Bay I had never seen before. While the humpbacks were lunge feeding on a school of anchovies, a sea lion apparently didn't jump out of the way fast enough and got trapped inside the whales mouth! At some point the sea lion escaped and the whale seemed fine too as it continued to feed, but it must have been a strange experience for both parties! That sea lion had the true "Jonah Experience"!