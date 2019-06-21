警察機器人公園巡邏 逗趣模樣吸引民眾拍照

（台灣英文新聞/ 國際組 綜合報導）科技始終來自於人性，美國南加州警局近日迎來新成員，一台配可360度攝影鏡頭的警察機器人加入行列，目前在美國杭廷頓公園（Hungtington Park）提供服務，可愛模樣吸引許多民眾圍觀拍照。

名為「HPRoboCop」的警察機器人6月18日加入當地警方執法陣營，除了透過其清晰鏡頭傳送即時狀況回警察總部外，機器人會說簡單句子，例如「對不起」或是「祝你有美好的一天」等。警方還為它創了一個推特帳號。

機器人在公園巡邏的可愛模樣也吸引許多市民前往合照。

美國NBC新聞 推特

A Southern California police force is welcoming a robot to the department.



Huntington Park police department says the blue-and-white rolling robot serves as an extra set of eyes for areas such as parks and buildings that police might not have time to patrol. pic.twitter.com/OPhx0rTjV3