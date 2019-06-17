短肢領航鯨重傷被迫安樂死 保育組織籲規範船隻行駛速度

（台灣英文新聞 / 林靜怡 綜合外電報導）一名攝影師日前在西班牙自治區加那利群島(Canary Islands)拍到一頭短肢領航鯨遭到斷尾的畫面，影片放上社群媒體後，讓不少網友感到痛心。
法媒「科學與未來(Sciences et Avenir)報導，今年3月27日，一名攝影師Francis Pérez拍到短肢領航鯨(Globicephala macrorhynchus)遭到斷尾的畫面，並於4月16日將影片分享到社群網站Instragram。
Pérez表示，雖然他希望短肢領航鯨的傷痕是遭鯊魚咬傷所致，然而細察其傷口，乃是遭利刃所割傷，極有可能是船隻的螺旋槳造成的。
事件發生時，接獲通知趕赴現場的攝影師、海洋生物學家與獸醫3人直接目睹短肢領航鯨遭斷尾這一幕。
攝影師Cristina Mittermeier 6月13日在IG回應，當時3人聽到這隻哺乳類動物尖銳的哀號聲，也目睹驚嚇又重傷的小鯨魚不斷掙扎的畫面。然而他們雖然在現場，但卻無法為這頭深受受重傷的小鯨魚做任何事。
最後，他們只能將這頭短肢領航鯨拉出水面並將牠安樂死。經過解剖，證實牠的尾巴是遭到某種利刃割斷。
Cristina Mittermeier是保育組織「海洋遺產(Sea Legacy)」的創辦人之一，他認為，在海洋哺乳類會通過的海域範圍內，應規範船隻的航行速度。
