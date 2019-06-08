最新突破！　美國防部「印太戰略報告」將台灣列為「國家」

（台灣英文新聞/國際組 綜合報導) 美國國防部上週六（1日）公布印太戰略報告，外媒發現川普政府在這份國防報告中，將台灣列入「國家」名單，此舉為美國一系列對台灣的表態行動，疑似要引起中國注意，挑戰長期以來中國主張的「一中原則」（one-China policy）。

全球最大零售商阿里巴巴集團旗下、以英文出刊的《南華早報》(South China Morning Post, 簡稱SCMP)7日報導，美國國防部印太戰略報告中指出，美國致力增強與印太地區民主國家的夥伴關係，其中提到新加坡、台灣、紐西蘭和蒙古等4個「國家」。

文中顯示，「作為印太地區的民主國家，新加坡、台灣、紐西蘭和蒙古是美國的可靠、有能力和自然的合作夥伴。這4個『國家』都為美國在世界各地的使命做出貢獻，並正在積極採取措施維護自由開放的國際秩序。我們希望這些力量延續和發展在印太地區。」

“All four countries contribute to US missions around the world and are actively taking steps to uphold a free and open international order,” the report says, citing the four “countries” as “reliable, capable and natural partners”. (SCMP)

圖/美國防部印太戰略報告原文截圖

美國國防部沒有回應為何將台灣列為「國家」，但美國國防部印太事務助理部長薛瑞福（Randall Schriver）6日說，台灣受到北京的威脅愈來愈大，美國非常重視「台灣關係法」的義務。

南華早報的文章中並引述分析家表示，「國家」的使用為川普政府的最新行動，因為美國和中國在貿易、安全、教育、簽證、技術和「文明」上存在重大分歧，過去美國官方文件提到台灣為國家，往往是美國官員在報告中的用詞錯誤。

Analysts said the use of “countries” is the latest salvo by the Trump administration as the US and China face off over trade, security, education, visas, technology and competing visions of “civilisation”.

Past references to Taiwan as a nation have tended to involve misstatements by US officials rather than wording in a well-edited report, they added. (SCMP)