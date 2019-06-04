  1. 首頁
  2. 國際

倫敦市長推文稱「不值得歡迎」　美總統川普回擊「魯蛇」

倫敦市長薩迪克汗表示，英國不應該歡迎川普訪英

By 高梓根, 台灣英文新聞－編輯
2019/06/04 17:02
倫敦市長薩迪克．汗（Sadiq Khan）（圖/ AP）

倫敦市長薩迪克．汗（Sadiq Khan）（圖/ AP）

（台灣英文新聞 / 高梓根 綜合外電報導）倫敦市長薩迪克汗（Sadiq Khan）與美國總統唐納川普（Donald Trump）兩人，以伊斯蘭教徒的移民政策以及女權運動等議題為導火線，在川普訪英的這段期間，再度於電視採訪及推特上交戰。

早在川普抵達英國前，薩迪克汗便在接受天空新聞台（Sky News）採訪時表示「川普的政策與倫敦市乃至英國所信奉的價值完全相反，不值得鋪紅地毯歡迎他。」更在昨日於推特帳號上發布影片，向川普強硬喊話「只有弱男人才會害怕女強人」並呼籲性別平等的重要性。

而川普也在總統專用飛機抵達倫敦前，發推特抨擊薩迪克汗是在「愚蠢地批評英國最重要盟國美國的總統」，更直言薩迪克汗是「魯蛇（stone cold loser）」。

而除了倫敦市長外，下議院議長約翰貝爾考（John Bercow）、工黨黨魁傑瑞米柯賓（Jeremy Corbyn）及自由民主黨黨魁文斯凱布爾（Vince Cable）等人也都拒絕出席3日的晚宴，以示對川普到訪英國的抗議。
川普
美國
英國
倫敦
倫敦市長
魯蛇

相關新聞

台灣應明辨　中共在美國養的「小鬼與幫兇」
台灣應明辨　中共在美國養的「小鬼與幫兇」
2019/06/03 16:45
傳遭美商務部調查「華為」出貨　「台積電」鄭重否認
傳遭美商務部調查「華為」出貨　「台積電」鄭重否認
2019/06/03 15:02
誰說美軍不保護台灣？　川普與台灣這麼近
誰說美軍不保護台灣？　川普與台灣這麼近
2019/06/02 00:17
美國現黑鹿　罕見黑化症案例
美國現黑鹿　罕見黑化症案例
2019/06/01 17:52
美財政部匯率報告　台灣未操縱匯率、中國仍列觀察名單
美財政部匯率報告　台灣未操縱匯率、中國仍列觀察名單
2019/05/29 11:39