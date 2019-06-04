倫敦市長推文稱「不值得歡迎」　美總統川普回擊「魯蛇」

（台灣英文新聞 / 高梓根 綜合外電報導）倫敦市長薩迪克汗（Sadiq Khan）與美國總統唐納川普（Donald Trump）兩人，以伊斯蘭教徒的移民政策以及女權運動等議題為導火線，在川普訪英的這段期間，再度於電視採訪及推特上交戰。

早在川普抵達英國前，薩迪克汗便在接受天空新聞台（Sky News）採訪時表示「川普的政策與倫敦市乃至英國所信奉的價值完全相反，不值得鋪紅地毯歡迎他。」更在昨日於推特帳號上發布影片，向川普強硬喊話「只有弱男人才會害怕女強人」並呼籲性別平等的重要性。

If you believe that it's wrong that there is gender inequality, that women earn less than men, that women are still discriminated against in 2019, then you're a feminist. It's so important that people in positions of power, men & women, speak out & champion gender equality. pic.twitter.com/21ofQqi8ta

而川普也在總統專用飛機抵達倫敦前，發推特抨擊薩迪克汗是在「愚蠢地批評英國最重要盟國美國的總統」，更直言薩迪克汗是「魯蛇（stone cold loser）」。

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me......