中國官媒推文「中國花蓮」我外交部回嗆「別做白日夢了」

（台灣英文新聞 / 黃紫緹 綜合報導）中國共黨喉舌「人民日報」2日在推特上放了段花蓮風景影片，竟標明為「中國台灣花蓮」。我外交部隨即反擊，在推特回文，「花蓮在台灣，做你的白日夢！」

人民日報（People’s Daily）以英文大讚花蓮，「真是人間仙境哪！中國台灣花蓮市海景空拍畫面」（Fairyland on earth! Aerial view of the seashore of Hualien City, Taiwan, China）。

推文一出，台灣人也是醉了。外交部長吳釗燮看不下去，透過外交部官方推特，同樣用英文fairy一詞反嗆，「別做白日夢了，花蓮在台灣，不在中國。少在那邊流口水！」（You’re off with the fairies! Hualien is in #Taiwan, not #China. Stop drooling! ）

You’re off with the fairies! Hualien is in #Taiwan, not #China. Stop drooling! JW https://t.co/rFfth0schO — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan)

這番你來我往的「外交辭令」，立刻引發話題，對於中國官媒這般妄語，一名網友也決定狠酸中國。他貼了張自由女神像的照片，反譏「中國真是個美麗的國家，這是中國紐約自由女神像，藉以彰顯西藏與新疆人民享有的自由。」（China is a really beautiful country. Here's a magnificent picture of the statue of liberty in NY, China, celebrating the freedom that people enjoy in Tibet and Xinjiang.）