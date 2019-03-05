  1. 首頁
【快訊】印巴緊張再添一樁　巴國宣稱阻擋印度潛艇入侵

巴基斯坦今天公布一段錄影帶，宣稱是印度潛艇兩天前企圖闖入巴國水域的畫面

By 宇妍,台灣英文新聞
2019/03/05 17:40

圖為遭攔截印度潛艇的檔案畫面 (圖/Wajahat Kazmi推特)

巴國公布據稱為印度潛艇的錄影帶 (圖/omar r quraishi 推特)

(台灣英文新聞/宇妍 綜合外電報導) 印度和巴基斯坦這兩個擁有核武的國家，2月中以來頻頻出現緊張對峙局面。今天(5日)巴基斯坦又公布一段錄影帶，宣稱印度潛艇兩天前企圖闖入巴國水域，但在巴國海軍及時攔阻後，未能成功。

外電指出，潛艇事件發生在3月3日，巴基斯坦海軍發言人指出「巴基斯坦海軍以優越技術，阻擋了企圖入侵巴國海域的的印度海軍潛水艇。」

根據這項聲明，印度潛艇雖備配先進科技仍被巴國海軍偵測到，似乎有失顏面。不過巴國宣稱，基於和平的前提，當時並未打算攻擊印度潛艇。巴國海軍希望印度能從這個事件記取教訓，雙方繼續往和平方向努力。

今年2月中喀什米爾發生恐怖攻擊事件，導致印度與巴基斯坦間爆發軍事衝突，雙方在地面和空中交火，並各自宣稱擊落對方戰機，引起國際社會高度關注，擔憂引爆全面戰爭。

自1947年擺脫英國殖民統治以來，印巴兩國就因為喀什米爾的主權爭議僵持不下，曾經兩次開戰，成為死對頭。
