【快訊】印巴緊張再添一樁　巴國宣稱阻擋印度潛艇入侵

(台灣英文新聞/宇妍 綜合外電報導) 印度和巴基斯坦這兩個擁有核武的國家，2月中以來頻頻出現緊張對峙局面。今天(5日)巴基斯坦又公布一段錄影帶，宣稱印度潛艇兩天前企圖闖入巴國水域，但在巴國海軍及時攔阻後，未能成功。

外電指出，潛艇事件發生在3月3日，巴基斯坦海軍發言人指出「巴基斯坦海軍以優越技術，阻擋了企圖入侵巴國海域的的印度海軍潛水艇。」

根據這項聲明，印度潛艇雖備配先進科技仍被巴國海軍偵測到，似乎有失顏面。不過巴國宣稱，基於和平的前提，當時並未打算攻擊印度潛艇。巴國海軍希望印度能從這個事件記取教訓，雙方繼續往和平方向努力。

The footage of Indian Navy's submarine which was detected while trying to enter Pakistani waters and thwarted back by the Pakistan Navy. I wonder how many more failed attempts Modi will make before realizing that he is doomed - #PakistanZindabad #PakistanNavyZindabad pic.twitter.com/FNErtS6kbs