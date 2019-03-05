【快訊】印巴緊張再添一樁　巴國宣稱阻擋印度潛艇入侵

(台灣英文新聞/宇妍 綜合外電報導) 印度和巴基斯坦這兩個擁有核武的國家，2月中以來頻頻出現緊張對峙局面。今天(5日)巴基斯坦又公布一段錄影帶，宣稱印度潛艇兩天前企圖闖入巴國水域，但在巴國海軍及時攔阻後，未能成功。
外電指出，潛艇事件發生在3月3日，巴基斯坦海軍發言人指出「巴基斯坦海軍以優越技術，阻擋了企圖入侵巴國海域的的印度海軍潛水艇。」
根據這項聲明，印度潛艇雖備配先進科技仍被巴國海軍偵測到，似乎有失顏面。不過巴國宣稱，基於和平的前提，當時並未打算攻擊印度潛艇。巴國海軍希望印度能從這個事件記取教訓，雙方繼續往和平方向努力。
The footage of Indian Navy's submarine which was detected while trying to enter Pakistani waters and thwarted back by the Pakistan Navy. I wonder how many more failed attempts Modi will make before realizing that he is doomed - #PakistanZindabad #PakistanNavyZindabad pic.twitter.com/FNErtS6kbs— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) March 5, 2019
Coordinates on the footage released by the Pakistan Navy on March 5 of an Indian submarine trying to intrude into Pakistani waters shows it being south of the Balochistan coast— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) March 5, 2019
Footage from March 4, 2035 hrs
Coordinates 23:45:13N, 63:00:36E pic.twitter.com/8yH9ggqOVp
今年2月中喀什米爾發生恐怖攻擊事件，導致印度與巴基斯坦間爆發軍事衝突，雙方在地面和空中交火，並各自宣稱擊落對方戰機，引起國際社會高度關注，擔憂引爆全面戰爭。
自1947年擺脫英國殖民統治以來，印巴兩國就因為喀什米爾的主權爭議僵持不下，曾經兩次開戰，成為死對頭。