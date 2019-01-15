川普：土耳其敢打庫德族　其經濟將遭受毀滅性打擊

(台灣英文新聞 吳東文/綜合報導)川普在推特上警告，若土耳其攻擊庫德族，就會強力打擊該國經濟。

川普在推特上提到，美軍現在已開始撤離敍利亞，並同時打擊剩下的所謂「伊斯蘭國」分子。他警告，如果土耳其攻擊美軍訓練的庫德族勢力，其經濟就會遭受毀滅性打擊，措辭相當強硬。

Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds. Create 20 mile safe zone.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月13日

....Likewise, do not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey. Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term U.S. policy of destroying ISIS in Syria - natural enemies. We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2019年1月13日

不過，不久後，川普又在另一則推文中，表示自己已和土耳其總統談話，就打擊所謂「伊斯蘭國」，以及擴大美土雙邊經濟發展，交換彼此意見，可推測土方應該有進行某種程度的承諾或退讓。