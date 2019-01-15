  1. 首頁
川普：土耳其敢打庫德族　其經濟將遭受毀滅性打擊

川普在推特上警告，若土耳其攻擊庫德族，就會強力打擊該國經濟。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2019/01/15 09:56
川普

(台灣英文新聞 吳東文/綜合報導)川普在推特上警告，若土耳其攻擊庫德族，就會強力打擊該國經濟。

川普在推特上提到，美軍現在已開始撤離敍利亞，並同時打擊剩下的所謂「伊斯蘭國」分子。他警告，如果土耳其攻擊美軍訓練的庫德族勢力，其經濟就會遭受毀滅性打擊，措辭相當強硬。

不過，不久後，川普又在另一則推文中，表示自己已和土耳其總統談話，就打擊所謂「伊斯蘭國」，以及擴大美土雙邊經濟發展，交換彼此意見，可推測土方應該有進行某種程度的承諾或退讓。
