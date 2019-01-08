  1. 首頁
美國白宮國安會發言人：拒絕中國用武力逼台灣！

台美友好不容撼動！美國白宮國安會發言人馬奇斯（Garrett Marquis）在推特上大挺台灣。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2019/01/08 17:07
美國總統川普（圖片來源：美聯社）

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 台北報導)台美友好不容撼動！美國白宮國安會發言人馬奇斯（Garrett Marquis）在推特上大挺台灣。

馬奇斯在推特上寫道，美國拒絕以威脅或武力形式，來逼台灣民衆就範，並強調所有解決台灣和中國間問題的方法，都必須採取和平形式，並基於雙邊民衆同意。

馬奇斯呼籲，中國應該停止對台灣使用武力威脅，並與我方經民主程序選出的政府，進行對話。

台美友好

