美國白宮國安會發言人：拒絕中國用武力逼台灣！

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 台北報導)台美友好不容撼動！美國白宮國安會發言人馬奇斯（Garrett Marquis）在推特上大挺台灣。

馬奇斯在推特上寫道，美國拒絕以威脅或武力形式，來逼台灣民衆就範，並強調所有解決台灣和中國間問題的方法，都必須採取和平形式，並基於雙邊民衆同意。

The US rejects the threat or use of force to compel the people of Taiwan. Any resolution of Cross-Strait differences must be peaceful and based on the will of the ppl on both sides. 1/2