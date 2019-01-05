  1. 首頁
9美國會議員聲援臺灣　反對中國威脅

外交部5日對於美國國會展現對臺灣跨黨派的堅定支持表達感謝

By 鄧佩儒,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2019/01/05 16:18
美國國會（照片來源：資料照片／中央社提供）

（臺灣英文新聞／鄧佩儒　臺北報導）中國國家主席習近平2日發表新年談話，提到要探索臺灣「一國兩制」及不放棄武統等忽視臺灣自由民主體制及恫嚇言論，引發美國參眾兩院議員紛紛公開聲援，反對中國威脅臺灣，危害區域穩定，並呼籲中國與我國恢復和平及建設性談話。

在習近平2日發表兩岸應「共同努力謀求國家統一」，並提出「一國兩制」、不承諾放棄武力對臺等言論後，共有九位美國參眾兩議院議員陸續透過臉書或推特力挺臺灣。外交部今（5）日對於美國國會展現對臺灣跨黨派的堅定支持表達感謝。

聯邦眾議員史提夫金（Steve King）表示，「臺灣是一個獨立國家，且為美國及愛荷華州的民主盟邦及重要貿易夥伴（近來臺灣購買數十億美元之美國/愛荷華州黃豆足為明證）。中國對臺灣的武力恫嚇及威脅應受到全球熱愛自由的人們譴責。」

聯邦眾議員保羅戈薩拉（Paul Gosar）指出，「中國與臺灣均為有權自決的主權國家。武力不應是選項。」推文並轉貼NBC相關報導。

聯邦眾議員泰德約霍（Ted Yoho）表示，「習近平對臺灣之恫嚇言論顯示共產黨正加強邊緣化臺灣的民主。臺灣的合法性為不證自明的事實，美國國會仍堅定不移地支持臺灣。」

聯邦參議員約翰甘迺迪（John Kennedy）表示，「中國以軍事力量威脅臺灣乃應受譴責且為適得其反之惡劣外交手法。中國對臺灣之挑釁作為危害區域穩定，並顯露出中國對全球民主國家之不尊重。」

眾議院「國會臺灣連線」共同主席迪馬里（Mario Diaz-Balart）表示，「不齒中華人民共和國以武力威脅美國之民主盟友中華民國臺灣。共產獨裁政權係以脅迫、恐嚇與暴力維持權力。」「中國人民受其政權壓迫已經太久。中國對享有自由的臺灣人民之威脅必須終止。」

聯邦眾議員格倫格羅斯曼（Glenn Grothman）表示，「蔡總統是對的—中國必須尊重臺灣兩千三百萬人民對自由民主的堅持。」

聯邦眾議員唐培根（Don Bacon）表示：「臺灣人民享有民主及人權，在中國仍死守共產主義並打壓宗教、言論及媒體自由之此際，美國必須堅守對臺灣長久以來的承諾，並確保其不致遭受孤立。」

聯邦眾議員文森岡薩雷斯（Vicente Gonzalez）指出，「美國必須與重要之民主盟友臺灣站在一起，並呼籲恢復和平且具建設性之兩岸關係。」

聯邦眾議員安迪比格斯（Andy Biggs）表示，「本人對北京對臺灣不斷升高之侵略性立場深感不安。本人支持臺灣人民，並期盼兩岸恢復和平與具建設性之對話。」
