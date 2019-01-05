9美國會議員聲援臺灣　反對中國威脅

（臺灣英文新聞／鄧佩儒 臺北報導）中國國家主席習近平2日發表新年談話，提到要探索臺灣「一國兩制」及不放棄武統等忽視臺灣自由民主體制及恫嚇言論，引發美國參眾兩院議員紛紛公開聲援，反對中國威脅臺灣，危害區域穩定，並呼籲中國與我國恢復和平及建設性談話。

在習近平2日發表兩岸應「共同努力謀求國家統一」，並提出「一國兩制」、不承諾放棄武力對臺等言論後，共有九位美國參眾兩議院議員陸續透過臉書或推特力挺臺灣。外交部今（5）日對於美國國會展現對臺灣跨黨派的堅定支持表達感謝。

聯邦眾議員史提夫金（Steve King）表示，「臺灣是一個獨立國家，且為美國及愛荷華州的民主盟邦及重要貿易夥伴（近來臺灣購買數十億美元之美國/愛荷華州黃豆足為明證）。中國對臺灣的武力恫嚇及威脅應受到全球熱愛自由的人們譴責。」

聯邦眾議員保羅戈薩拉（Paul Gosar）指出，「中國與臺灣均為有權自決的主權國家。武力不應是選項。」推文並轉貼NBC相關報導。

Both China and Taiwan are sovereign with a right to self-determination. Force should not be an option. #taiwan #asia #peacehttps://t.co/gWAjNhQ5TM — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) 2019年1月4日

聯邦眾議員泰德約霍（Ted Yoho）表示，「習近平對臺灣之恫嚇言論顯示共產黨正加強邊緣化臺灣的民主。臺灣的合法性為不證自明的事實，美國國會仍堅定不移地支持臺灣。」

Xi Jinping’s threatening rhetoric on #Taiwan is an escalation of Communist Party campaign to marginalize Taiwan’s democracy. Taiwans’s legitimacy is a self-evident fact, and Congress’ support remains unwavering. — Ted Yoho (@RepTedYoho) January 4, 2019

聯邦參議員約翰甘迺迪（John Kennedy）表示，「中國以軍事力量威脅臺灣乃應受譴責且為適得其反之惡劣外交手法。中國對臺灣之挑釁作為危害區域穩定，並顯露出中國對全球民主國家之不尊重。」

China threatening Taiwan with military force is reprehensible, counterproductive and just bad diplomacy. China’s provocative approach toward Taiwan risks the stability of the region and displays China’s disrespect of democracies in the world. https://t.co/HDIgBIjUhe — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 4, 2019

眾議院「國會臺灣連線」共同主席迪馬里（Mario Diaz-Balart）表示，「不齒中華人民共和國以武力威脅美國之民主盟友中華民國臺灣。共產獨裁政權係以脅迫、恐嚇與暴力維持權力。」「中國人民受其政權壓迫已經太久。中國對享有自由的臺灣人民之威脅必須終止。」

Shameful that PRC is threatening our democratic ally ROC (Taiwan) with force. Communist dictatorships rely on coercion, threats and violence to maintain power. https://t.co/fZCOIGDZu9 — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) January 4, 2019

聯邦眾議員格倫格羅斯曼（Glenn Grothman）表示，「蔡總統是對的—中國必須尊重臺灣兩千三百萬人民對自由民主的堅持。」

President Tsai Ing-wen is right—China should “respect the commitment of the 23 million people of #Taiwan to freedom and democracy.”https://t.co/UgfiLnhSQE — Rep. Glenn Grothman (@RepGrothman) January 4, 2019

聯邦眾議員唐培根（Don Bacon）表示：「臺灣人民享有民主及人權，在中國仍死守共產主義並打壓宗教、言論及媒體自由之此際，美國必須堅守對臺灣長久以來的承諾，並確保其不致遭受孤立。」

Taiwan has embraced democracy and human rights of all its citizens. America needs to stand by our longstanding commitment to Taiwan and ensure they’re not isolated while China still embraces Communism, and denies freedom of religion, speech, and the press. https://t.co/LBJ3xzVlpf — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) January 2, 2019

聯邦眾議員文森岡薩雷斯（Vicente Gonzalez）指出，「美國必須與重要之民主盟友臺灣站在一起，並呼籲恢復和平且具建設性之兩岸關係。」

The U.S. must stand with Taiwan - a key democratic ally and friend - and call for a return to peaceful and productive cross-Strait relations. — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) January 4, 2019

聯邦眾議員安迪比格斯（Andy Biggs）表示，「本人對北京對臺灣不斷升高之侵略性立場深感不安。本人支持臺灣人民，並期盼兩岸恢復和平與具建設性之對話。」