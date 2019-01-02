母愛偉大！美國母牛逃離屠宰場只為救腹中孩子

（台灣英文新聞 / 林靜怡 綜合外電報導）美國紐澤西洲去(2018)年12月27日，發生一個感人故事。一隻原本要被送往屠宰場的母牛，為了腹中的孩子，竟跳車逃跑。
《哈芬登郵報》（Huffington Post）報導，名為Brianna的一頭母牛，27日凌晨3時從一台卡車逃跑，造成交通混亂，後來被安置在紐澤西洲萬特吉鎮區的動物救援服務避難所(Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue)。
獸醫為牠進行檢查時表示，母牛肚內有一頭小牛，預計下星期報到。然而，Brianna顯然不想等到下週才與腹中孩子見面，二天後就誕下健康的小母牛，取名Winter。
動物避難所創辦人Mike Stura表示，Winter是在2018年12月29日下午1時30分誕生。他分享，他跟Winter說「小寶寶，你好啊」，因為小牛首次張開雙眼時，正好和他四目相望，也是他此生未曾有過的奇妙經歷。
Stura指出，眼看距離屠宰場不到10分鐘，Brianna決定跳車求生。她已失去自由、家庭，被剝奪了一切，可能不願再失去寶貝孩子，才會做出如此驚人之舉。Stura嘆道，這就是肉牛的命運。
Stura藉此呼籲深受Brianna和Winter命運影響的大眾，若真心愛護動物，就改吃蔬食吧。
Brianna is now the proud mother of a beautiful baby girl named, Winter ❤️❤️❤️she came to us at 1:30pm on 12/29/2018 You can hear my voice change when I say “Hi baby”, that is because I saw Winter open her eyes for the first time and look right at me. Easily one the most incredible things I’ve ever been involved in, but Also extremely nerve racking because the Dr. hadn’t gotten here yet.. I’d like you all to take a minute to contemplate the reality of this.. Brianna is a young girl, in great health, very far along in her pregnancy, and was on a transport truck that was taking her to slaughter. She was less than ten minutes away from that slaughterhouse when she flew out of the truck.. She’s never had freedom, she’d been impregnated about nine months ago, and had already lost her home and her family, but that wasn’t enough, EVERYTHING was about to be stolen from her, her beautiful baby, and her life... She and her unborn baby would have been needlessly killed.. This is the reality of dairy and meat. This the cost of using living beings as commodities.. If Brianna and Winter have touched you, you already know what the right thing to do is.. Please get your habits inline with your heart.. Go vegan for all the countless Briannas and Winters out there, it is the only true way to call yourself an animal lover ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #animaldefender #friendsnotfood #vegan #compassion #vegansofig #veganism #vegansofinstagram #animallovers #plantbased #govegan #veganlife #crueltyfree #vegetarian #love #animalrights #dairyfree #animals #plantstrong #veganfortheanimals #saveanimals #instavegan #veganlove #cheese #cowsofinstagram #cowsrule