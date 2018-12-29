川普：拯救美國經濟！我們考慮關閉美墨邊境

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合報導)川普在推特上威脅，稱因民主黨拒絕合作興建長城，將關閉美國和墨西哥邊境。

川普表示，美國將因民主黨不願配合提供預算支援興建長城，而被迫關閉美墨邊境長城，並修改「荒謬」（ridiculous）的移民法規。

We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with. Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月28日

川普抱怨，美國在北美自由貿易協定下，對墨西哥讓步過多，因此他認為，關閉美墨邊境能給美國帶來正面經濟助益。

....The United States looses soooo much money on Trade with Mexico under NAFTA, over 75 Billion Dollars a year (not including Drug Money which would be many times that amount), that I would consider closing the Southern Border a “profit making operation.” We build a Wall or..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月28日

川普稱，只要美國和墨西哥，回到北美自由貿易協定成立以前的狀態，就會有大量公司決定返回美國設立工廠，帶動就業情況好轉。

.....close the Southern Border. Bring our car industry back into the United States where it belongs. Go back to pre-NAFTA, before so many of our companies and jobs were so foolishly sent to Mexico. Either we build (finish) the Wall or we close the Border...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月28日

最後，川普嚴厲批評，宏都拉斯、瓜地馬拉、以及薩爾瓦多等國，都只拿美國的錢，而沒有幫美國作出貢獻，因此將在未來幾年内，完全斷絕對這些國家的經濟援助。

.....Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are doing nothing for the United States but taking our money. Word is that a new Caravan is forming in Honduras and they are doing nothing about it. We will be cutting off all aid to these 3 countries - taking advantage of U.S. for years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月28日

