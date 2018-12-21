不滿川普撤軍敍利亞？國防部長馬提斯將辭職

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合外電報導)川普於台灣時間今（21）日上午6點左右，在推特上表示，美國國防部長馬提斯（Jim Mattis）將辭職。這是川普上台後，第12位離開白宮的高級官員。

川普在推特上發佈消息，指出馬提斯將在明（2019）年2月底，辭去國防部長一職。川普誇獎馬提斯，在任内達成了購買新武器等重大進步，並協助自己讓美國盟國乖乖負擔國防費用。

General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting....