不滿川普撤軍敍利亞？國防部長馬提斯將辭職

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合外電報導)川普於台灣時間今（21）日上午6點左右，在推特上表示，美國國防部長馬提斯（Jim Mattis）將辭職。這是川普上台後，第12位離開白宮的高級官員。
川普在推特上發佈消息，指出馬提斯將在明（2019）年2月底，辭去國防部長一職。川普誇獎馬提斯，在任内達成了購買新武器等重大進步，並協助自己讓美國盟國乖乖負擔國防費用。
General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018
....equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018
雖然川普文中誇獎馬提斯的貢獻，但外界認為，兩人其實在政策構想方面，有相當大落差。
《紐約時報》報導，當地時間18日，馬提斯才在白宮内，試圖説服川普，不要撤離駐敍利亞的美軍，但川普堅持自己意見，而馬提斯便因此黯然選擇辭職。
根據報導，馬提斯在美國國防部公佈的辭職信中寫道，他認為美國之所以強大，是因為和盟國間的獨特緊密關係，並告訴川普他可以去找一位叫和自己口味的人，當新的國防部長，諷刺意味濃厚。
美國國防部長馬提斯（Jim Mattis）辭職信（美聯社）
《紐約時報》介紹，馬提斯被認為使白宮内，少數可以在川普和國際現勢中，取得平衡的角色。