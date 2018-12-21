  1. 首頁
不滿川普撤軍敍利亞？國防部長馬提斯將辭職

川普於台灣時間今（21）日上午6點左右，在推特上表示，美國國防部長馬提斯將辭職。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/12/21 09:40
（美聯社）

美國國防部長馬提斯（Jim Mattis）將在二月辭職

（美聯社）

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合外電報導)川普於台灣時間今（21）日上午6點左右，在推特上表示，美國國防部長馬提斯（Jim Mattis）將辭職。這是川普上台後，第12位離開白宮的高級官員。

川普在推特上發佈消息，指出馬提斯將在明（2019）年2月底，辭去國防部長一職。川普誇獎馬提斯，在任内達成了購買新武器等重大進步，並協助自己讓美國盟國乖乖負擔國防費用。

雖然川普文中誇獎馬提斯的貢獻，但外界認為，兩人其實在政策構想方面，有相當大落差。

紐約時報》報導，當地時間18日，馬提斯才在白宮内，試圖説服川普，不要撤離駐敍利亞的美軍，但川普堅持自己意見，而馬提斯便因此黯然選擇辭職。

根據報導，馬提斯在美國國防部公佈的辭職信中寫道，他認為美國之所以強大，是因為和盟國間的獨特緊密關係，並告訴川普他可以去找一位叫和自己口味的人，當新的國防部長，諷刺意味濃厚。

美國國防部長馬提斯（Jim Mattis）辭職信（美聯社）

《紐約時報》介紹，馬提斯被認為使白宮内，少數可以在川普和國際現勢中，取得平衡的角色。

不滿川普撤軍敍利亞？國防部長馬提斯將辭職
川普

