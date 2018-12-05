  1. 首頁
川普：若美中談判破裂　將對中國貨品課巨額關稅

川普在推特上表示，若中國不在90天内，配合美國修改貿易政策，他們將面臨新一波關稅制裁。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/12/05 10:53
川普

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合報導)川普在推特上表示，若中國不在90天内，配合美國修改貿易政策，他們將面臨新一波關稅制裁。

川普在推特上寫道，美中間的貿易談判已開始，並強調美國政府正仔細討論，是否真有可能與中國達成真正的協議，讓後者開始購買美國農業產品。

川普提醒，自己是「關稅人」（Tariff Man），並強調任何奪走美國財富的國家，都會因此付出代價。文末，他承諾會讓美國再次富起來（MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!）。

在另一串推特中，川普則警告，美國只接受「真正的」協議，並表示若談判破局，中國出口至美國的貨品，將會被課徵巨額關稅。

