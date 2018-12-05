(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合報導)川普在推特上表示，若中國不在90天内，配合美國修改貿易政策，他們將面臨新一波關稅制裁。

川普在推特上寫道，美中間的貿易談判已開始，並強調美國政府正仔細討論，是否真有可能與中國達成真正的協議，讓後者開始購買美國農業產品。

川普提醒，自己是「關稅人」（Tariff Man），並強調任何奪走美國財富的國家，都會因此付出代價。文末，他承諾會讓美國再次富起來（MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!）。

The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina. Bob Lighthizer will be working closely with Steve Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月4日

......on seeing whether or not a REAL deal with China is actually possible. If it is, we will get it done. China is supposed to start buying Agricultural product and more immediately. President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will. But if not remember,...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月4日

....I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月4日

.....But if a fair deal is able to be made with China, one that does all of the many things we know must be finally done, I will happily sign. Let the negotiations begin. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月4日

在另一串推特中，川普則警告，美國只接受「真正的」協議，並表示若談判破局，中國出口至美國的貨品，將會被課徵巨額關稅。

We are either going to have a REAL DEAL with China, or no deal at all - at which point we will be charging major Tariffs against Chinese product being shipped into the United States. Ultimately, I believe, we will be making a deal - either now or into the future.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月5日

.....China does not want Tariffs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年12月5日

川普：若美中談判破裂 將對中國貨品課巨額關稅