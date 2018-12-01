【快訊】波灣戰爭打敗伊拉克　美前總統老布希去世

（台灣英文新聞／宇妍 綜合外電報導）美國第41任總統老布希家族的發言人麥克葛萊斯( Jim McGrath)台灣時間今天透過推特發布聲明指出，老布希總統已在當地時間周五(11月30日)因病辭世，享年94歲。
Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/XUPgha2aUW— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018
老布希(George Herbert Walker Bush)任內最為人知的政績，莫過於1991年的波斯灣戰爭。他在任內成功擊敗伊拉克，並對伊拉克實施經濟制裁。蘇聯解體，冷戰告終，也都發生在他任內，確立了美國霸權及世界警察的地位。
1992年大選他敗在柯林頓手下，未能連任成功。他的兒子小布希(George Walker Bush)則是繼柯林頓之後的美國第43任總統，他的另一兒子傑伯布希( Jeb Bush)也是政壇人物，擔任過佛羅里達州長。