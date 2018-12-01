【快訊】波灣戰爭打敗伊拉克　美前總統老布希去世

（台灣英文新聞／宇妍 綜合外電報導）美國第41任總統老布希家族的發言人麥克葛萊斯( Jim McGrath)台灣時間今天透過推特發布聲明指出，老布希總統已在當地時間周五(11月30日)因病辭世，享年94歲。

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/XUPgha2aUW