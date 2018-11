不滿俄羅斯扣押烏克蘭船隻　川普：我不和普丁見面了！

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合報導)川普表示,他對俄羅斯扣留烏克蘭船隻的行為,感到相當不滿,因此決定取消和普丁見面的計劃。

川普在推特上寫道,由於遭扣留船隻,尚未被交還烏克蘭,因此他決定取消與普丁見面的決定,並説明這對各方來説,都是最好的選擇。

Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting....