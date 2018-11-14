(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合外電報導)川普再次在推特上發表爭議言論。這次，他強烈批評法國總統馬克宏，並嘲笑他的支持率很低。

川普回顧，馬克宏日前提到，希望歐洲建造歐洲軍，以防範中國、美國、以及俄羅斯，但川普提醒，法國在第一次世界大戰和第二次世界大戰的敵人，都是德國，並要求歐洲提高承擔北大西洋公約組織花費。

Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年11月13日

在貿易方面，川普首先誇獎，法國的葡萄酒相當美好，但提醒美國的葡萄酒也不會輸，卻被關稅等刁難，而無法進入法國市場，美國則開放法國葡萄酒進口，因此批評法國貿易政策不公允，必須改變。

On Trade, France makes excellent wine, but so does the U.S. The problem is that France makes it very hard for the U.S. to sell its wines into France, and charges big Tariffs, whereas the U.S. makes it easy for French wines, and charges very small Tariffs. Not fair, must change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年11月13日

最後，他在推特上寫道，馬克宏支持率很低，只有26%，且法國失業率高達10%，並表示法國才是最民族主義的國家，諷刺馬克宏，日前表示民族主義背叛對愛國主義的演説。最後，他還酸溜溜的說「讓法國再次偉大！」（MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!）

The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年11月13日

......MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年11月13日

川普諷馬克宏支持率低、法國民族主義橫行