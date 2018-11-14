  1. 首頁
川普諷馬克宏支持率低、法國民族主義橫行

川普再次在推特上發表爭議言論。這次，他強烈批評法國總統馬克宏，並嘲笑他的支持率很低。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/11/14 09:37
（美聯社）

川普

（美聯社）

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合外電報導)川普再次在推特上發表爭議言論。這次，他強烈批評法國總統馬克宏，並嘲笑他的支持率很低。

川普回顧，馬克宏日前提到，希望歐洲建造歐洲軍，以防範中國、美國、以及俄羅斯，但川普提醒，法國在第一次世界大戰和第二次世界大戰的敵人，都是德國，並要求歐洲提高承擔北大西洋公約組織花費。

在貿易方面，川普首先誇獎，法國的葡萄酒相當美好，但提醒美國的葡萄酒也不會輸，卻被關稅等刁難，而無法進入法國市場，美國則開放法國葡萄酒進口，因此批評法國貿易政策不公允，必須改變。

最後，他在推特上寫道，馬克宏支持率很低，只有26%，且法國失業率高達10%，並表示法國才是最民族主義的國家，諷刺馬克宏，日前表示民族主義背叛對愛國主義的演説。最後，他還酸溜溜的說「讓法國再次偉大！」（MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!）

