美國司法部長請辭　外媒：川普不滿通俄門調查逼退？

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合外電報導)川普在推特上表示,美國司法部長塞申斯(Jeff Sessions)已辭職,並暫由司法部長幕僚長惠特克(Matthew Whitaker)接任。他表示,日後會再另行公佈正式人選。

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well....