未能停止民衆湧入美國　川普斷中美三國援助

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合報導)我們日前報導，大量中美洲民衆，為了脫離貧困及犯罪，而集體北上，希望前往美國。對此，川普似乎相當不滿，甚至表示要取消對瓜地馬拉、宏都拉斯、以及薩爾瓦多的經濟援助。

前情提要：3000移民蜂擁至南部邊境 墨西哥請求聯合國支援

川普在推特上表示，墨西哥軍警似乎無法阻止中美移民集團，前往美國南方邊境，並指控集團内有犯罪人士，以及未知的中東裔民衆，因此他已特別警告邊境警察以及軍方，務必提高警覺。

Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!

另外，在另一則推文中，川普則是指控瓜地馬拉、宏都拉斯、以及薩爾瓦多，未能停止民衆試圖離開本國，非法入境美國的企圖，因此將大幅減少、取消對這三個國家提供的援助計劃。

Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.