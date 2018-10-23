  1. 首頁
未能停止民衆湧入美國　川普斷中美三國援助

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/10/23 10:01
(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合報導)我們日前報導，大量中美洲民衆，為了脫離貧困及犯罪，而集體北上，希望前往美國。對此，川普似乎相當不滿，甚至表示要取消對瓜地馬拉、宏都拉斯、以及薩爾瓦多的經濟援助。

川普在推特上表示，墨西哥軍警似乎無法阻止中美移民集團，前往美國南方邊境，並指控集團内有犯罪人士，以及未知的中東裔民衆，因此他已特別警告邊境警察以及軍方，務必提高警覺。

另外，在另一則推文中，川普則是指控瓜地馬拉、宏都拉斯、以及薩爾瓦多，未能停止民衆試圖離開本國，非法入境美國的企圖，因此將大幅減少、取消對這三個國家提供的援助計劃。

