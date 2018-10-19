  1. 首頁
川普：墨西哥再不阻止非法移民流入美國　將動員軍隊封鎖邊境

美墨邊境問題再升級。川普警告，若墨西哥再不阻止非法移民進入美國，將動員軍力封鎖邊境。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/10/19 11:20
川普（美聯社）

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合報導)美墨邊境問題再升級。川普警告，若墨西哥再不阻止非法移民進入美國，將動員軍力封鎖邊境。

川普在推特上，表示瓜地馬拉、宏都拉斯、以及薩爾瓦多等國領袖，放任民衆及犯罪人士，通過墨西哥進入美國。

他警告，除了將停止對這些國家的援助外，還會要求墨西哥配合阻止非法移民，進入美國。若墨西哥不合作，川普揚言動用軍隊，封鎖南方邊境。最後，他不忘批評是民主黨，造成美國今天邊境法規過弱，無法阻擋非法移民。

