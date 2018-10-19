(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合報導)美墨邊境問題再升級。川普警告，若墨西哥再不阻止非法移民進入美國，將動員軍力封鎖邊境。

川普在推特上，表示瓜地馬拉、宏都拉斯、以及薩爾瓦多等國領袖，放任民衆及犯罪人士，通過墨西哥進入美國。

他警告，除了將停止對這些國家的援助外，還會要求墨西哥配合阻止非法移民，進入美國。若墨西哥不合作，川普揚言動用軍隊，封鎖南方邊境。最後，他不忘批評是民主黨，造成美國今天邊境法規過弱，無法阻擋非法移民。

I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年10月18日

....In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年10月18日

....The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年10月18日

川普：墨西哥再不阻止非法移民流入美國 將動員軍隊封鎖邊境