  1. 首頁
  2. 國際

平壤文金會結果出爐　川普：我感到相當興奮

平壤文金會在稍早舉行會後記者會。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/09/19 13:44

川普（美聯社）

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合報導)平壤文金會在稍早舉行會後記者會，請參考我們的報導。對此，川普特別在推特上發文，綜整文金會結果，並表示自己感到相當興奮。

川普寫道，金正恩同意接受核查察，並願意在國際專家在場下，永久性廢除所有核設施。另外，川普還回顧美國韓戰死者遺骸，已逐步被送回美國安葬，以及兩韓會在2032年共同申奧。

綜合這些進展，川普表示，自己感到相當興奮。

平壤文金會結果出爐　川普：我感到相當興奮
文金會
文在寅
金正恩
川普

相關新聞

金正恩承諾朝鮮半島將成為無核和平之地　預告將赴首爾
金正恩承諾朝鮮半島將成為無核和平之地　預告將赴首爾
2018/09/19 11:46
習近平回敬美國600億美元貨品關稅　川普：還會有新制裁
習近平回敬美國600億美元貨品關稅　川普：還會有新制裁
2018/09/19 09:10
文金會「意外驚喜」：金正恩安排敞篷車歡迎式
文金會「意外驚喜」：金正恩安排敞篷車歡迎式
2018/09/18 17:24
南韓總統文在寅飛抵平壤　展開三度「文金會」
南韓總統文在寅飛抵平壤　展開三度「文金會」
2018/09/18 11:59
川普對中國2千億美元商品徵收10%關稅　威脅將再加碼
川普對中國2千億美元商品徵收10%關稅　威脅將再加碼
2018/09/18 09:32