平壤文金會結果出爐　川普：我感到相當興奮

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合報導)平壤文金會在稍早舉行會後記者會，請參考我們的報導。對此，川普特別在推特上發文，綜整文金會結果，並表示自己感到相當興奮。

川普寫道，金正恩同意接受核查察，並願意在國際專家在場下，永久性廢除所有核設施。另外，川普還回顧美國韓戰死者遺骸，已逐步被送回美國安葬，以及兩韓會在2032年共同申奧。

綜合這些進展，川普表示，自己感到相當興奮。

Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts. In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being........