習近平回敬美國600億美元貨品關稅　川普：還會有新制裁

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合外電報導)我們先前報導，川普將在本（9）月24日，發動貿易戰開打以來，對中國最大的制裁。對此，中國也決定回敬美國，對其600億美元的進口品，加課關稅報復。

前情提要：美媒：川普將發動貿易戰以來最大制裁

日本《NHK》報導，中國政府宣佈，將同樣在24日，對美國進口至中國的600億美元貨品，最高課徵10%的關稅。報導整理，若中國制裁措施得以實現，則美國進口至中國的70%以上的商品，都會成為本次新制裁的對象。

對此，川普在推特上指控，中國試圖以打擊美國農民、工人等群衆的方式，來影響期中選舉，但他強調，這些民衆都是愛國者，並了解中國多年以來，都在貿易上佔美國便宜。川普警告，美國馬上就會發動新一波制裁，打擊中國農民和工人，以示報復。

China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me. What China does not understand is that these people are great patriots and fully understand that.....

.....China has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They also know that I am the one that knows how to stop it. There will be great and fast economic retaliation against China if our farmers, ranchers and/or industrial workers are targeted!