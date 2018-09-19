  1. 首頁
習近平回敬美國600億美元貨品關稅　川普：還會有新制裁

我們先前報導，川普將在本（9）月24日，發動貿易戰開打以來，對中國最大的制裁。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/09/19 09:10

習近平

(來源 中央社)

(台灣英文新聞/吳東文 綜合外電報導)我們先前報導，川普將在本（9）月24日，發動貿易戰開打以來，對中國最大的制裁。對此，中國也決定回敬美國，對其600億美元的進口品，加課關稅報復。

前情提要：美媒：川普將發動貿易戰以來最大制裁

日本《NHK》報導，中國政府宣佈，將同樣在24日，對美國進口至中國的600億美元貨品，最高課徵10%的關稅。報導整理，若中國制裁措施得以實現，則美國進口至中國的70%以上的商品，都會成為本次新制裁的對象。

對此，川普在推特上指控，中國試圖以打擊美國農民、工人等群衆的方式，來影響期中選舉，但他強調，這些民衆都是愛國者，並了解中國多年以來，都在貿易上佔美國便宜。川普警告，美國馬上就會發動新一波制裁，打擊中國農民和工人，以示報復。

不過，日本《產經新聞》分析，中國國内其實已經開始受到貿易戰打擊，因此中國共産黨高層，似乎偷偷希望著這場對抗能早日結束。

《產經新聞》舉例，中國8月新車成交數量，比去（2017）年同期下降3.8%，是連續第二個月下降。報導引述《路透社》報導，貿易戰為中國景氣帶來的不確定性，可能是讓消費者採取謹慎態度的原因。

另外，根據報導，英國調查公司公佈的統計，以及上海股價，也都顯示投資人和企業，都對貿易戰感到相當擔憂。

我們將持續關注美中貿易戰最新消息。

