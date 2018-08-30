英國外相杭特抨擊Google　因市場考量向中國低頭

（台灣英文新聞／宇妍 綜合外電報導）英國外相杭特(Jeremy Hunt)今(30)日在推特po文，譴責搜尋引擎巨擘Google為了重返中國市場，打算放棄原則，配合中國對某些內容進行審查，但Google卻不肯配合英美等五個國家的要求，移除網站上關於虐待兒童(child abuse)等犯罪內容。

包括Sputniknews與Telegraph等多家外媒報導指出，杭特在po文寫道:

這真的是很不尋常的現象，Google為了進入中國，考慮審查網站內容，但卻不肯和英美及其他5個「五眼聯盟」的國家合作，移除網路上關於虐待兒童的內容。Google過去不是一向以它的核心價值為傲的? (Seems extraordinary that Google is considering censoring its content to get into China but won't cooperate with UK, US and other 5 eyes countries in removing child abuse content. They used to be so proud of being values-driven...)