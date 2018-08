川普：Google搜尋我的名字　只會出現假新聞

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合報導)川普在台灣時間昨(28)日,又在推特上語出驚人。他表示,在Google上搜尋「川普 新聞」,只會找到所謂假新聞,並據此批評Google不公。

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of....

在昨日的推文中,川普表示,在Google上搜尋「川普 新聞」,只會得到他所謂左傾假新聞的看法和報導,以美媒《CNN》最多,但幾乎不見支持共和黨的保守媒體。他質疑,Google等網站,故意壓迫保守派的聲音及資訊,因此感到相當危險。

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!