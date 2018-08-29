川普：Google搜尋我的名字　只會出現假新聞

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合報導)川普在台灣時間昨（28）日，又在推特上語出驚人。他表示，在Google上搜尋「川普 新聞」，只會找到所謂假新聞，並據此批評Google不公。

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of....

在昨日的推文中，川普表示，在Google上搜尋「川普 新聞」，只會得到他所謂左傾假新聞的看法和報導，以美媒《CNN》最多，但幾乎不見支持共和黨的保守媒體。他質疑，Google等網站，故意壓迫保守派的聲音及資訊，因此感到相當危險。

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!