  1. 首頁
  2. 國際

川普：Google搜尋我的名字　只會出現假新聞

川普在台灣時間昨（28）日，又在推特上語出驚人。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/08/29 09:50
川普（美聯社）

川普（美聯社）

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合報導)川普在台灣時間昨（28）日，又在推特上語出驚人。他表示，在Google上搜尋「川普 新聞」，只會找到所謂假新聞，並據此批評Google不公。

 

 

在昨日的推文中，川普表示，在Google上搜尋「川普 新聞」，只會得到他所謂左傾假新聞的看法和報導，以美媒《CNN》最多，但幾乎不見支持共和黨的保守媒體。他質疑，Google等網站，故意壓迫保守派的聲音及資訊，因此感到相當危險。

 

川普：Google搜尋我的名字　只會出現假新聞
川普
推特

相關新聞

文在寅跟金正恩感情太好？傳美國政府感到擔憂
文在寅跟金正恩感情太好？傳美國政府感到擔憂
2018/08/28 14:57
制衡中國擴張在非洲影響力！川普見肯亞總統強調兩國友好
制衡中國擴張在非洲影響力！川普見肯亞總統強調兩國友好
2018/08/28 09:37
蓬佩奧不去北韓了？川普：都是中國在搞鬼
蓬佩奧不去北韓了？川普：都是中國在搞鬼
2018/08/27 17:44
川普世界大廈前門房驚爆：川普與女管家有私生子
川普世界大廈前門房驚爆：川普與女管家有私生子
2018/08/27 15:58
【台薩斷交】白宮：美國感到非常擔憂！
【台薩斷交】白宮：美國感到非常擔憂！
2018/08/24 12:32