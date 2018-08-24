川普批南非沒收白人土地　南非政府：偏頗看法

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)南非新政府強制徵收白人土地的做法，引起爭議，甚至連川普，都在推特上表示，已經責成國務卿龐皮歐，了解此事。
川普在推特上説明，他責成龐皮歐，詳細了解南非政府，將白人持有的農場和土地，大規模徵收，甚至「大規模殺害農民」（the large scale killing of farmers）的行爲。
I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年8月23日
日本《NHK》整理，南非總統拉瑪佛沙（Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa）在今（2018）年2月上任後，以清除種族隔離時代殘渣為由，開始進行土地改革，沒收白人農民土地，而川普疑似是看到相關報導後，才有感而發，寫了這篇推文。
根據報導，對川普的推文，美國總統發言人表示，如果南非真的無補償徵收土地，這必定是條錯誤的道路。
而南非政府則在推特上反擊，表示川普的推文偏頗，意圖撕裂南非，並讓南非民衆回想起殖民時代記憶。
South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past. #landexpropriation @realDonaldTrump @PresidencyZA— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) 2018年8月23日