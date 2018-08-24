川普批南非沒收白人土地　南非政府：偏頗看法

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)南非新政府強制徵收白人土地的做法，引起爭議，甚至連川普，都在推特上表示，已經責成國務卿龐皮歐，了解此事。

川普在推特上説明，他責成龐皮歐，詳細了解南非政府，將白人持有的農場和土地，大規模徵收，甚至「大規模殺害農民」（the large scale killing of farmers）的行爲。

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews