美參議員轉發《台灣英文新聞》報導　警告今開始對付親中薩爾瓦多

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 台北報導)昨日我國宣佈與薩爾瓦多斷交，讓國人感到遺憾，或許再加一點憤怒。然而，感到憤怒的，當然不只有台灣民衆：美國參議員馬可·魯比歐（Macro Rubio）特別在推特上轉發《台灣英文新聞》英文版報導，並抒發自身看法。

#ElSalvador is under the control of a Pro-Maduro Pro-Ortega & Pro-#China leftist government that is always against the U.S. on everything. Why should we keep sending them so much foreign aid? Today I will begin work to end that. https://t.co/7Xcw4rhIUd