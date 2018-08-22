美參議員轉發《台灣英文新聞》報導　警告今開始對付親中薩爾瓦多

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 台北報導)昨日我國宣佈與薩爾瓦多斷交，讓國人感到遺憾，或許再加一點憤怒。然而，感到憤怒的，當然不只有台灣民衆：美國參議員馬可·魯比歐（Macro Rubio）特別在推特上轉發《台灣英文新聞》英文版報導，並抒發自身看法。
#ElSalvador is under the control of a Pro-Maduro Pro-Ortega & Pro-#China leftist government that is always against the U.S. on everything. Why should we keep sending them so much foreign aid? Today I will begin work to end that. https://t.co/7Xcw4rhIUd— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 2018年8月21日
在推文中，魯比歐表示，薩爾瓦多目前由親委内瑞拉馬杜洛及親中國的左派政權掌控，並逢美必反。他質疑，美國爲何要對這種國家，持續供給那麽多援助，並警告他今日就會開始動作，結束美國對薩援助計劃。
