美參議員轉發《台灣英文新聞》報導　警告今開始對付親中薩爾瓦多

昨日我國宣佈與薩爾瓦多斷交，讓國人感到遺憾，或許再加一點憤怒。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/08/22 09:49
美國參議員盧比歐（美聯社）

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 台北報導)昨日我國宣佈與薩爾瓦多斷交，讓國人感到遺憾，或許再加一點憤怒。然而，感到憤怒的，當然不只有台灣民衆：美國參議員馬可·魯比歐（Macro Rubio）特別在推特上轉發《台灣英文新聞》英文版報導，並抒發自身看法。

 

 

在推文中，魯比歐表示，薩爾瓦多目前由親委内瑞拉馬杜洛及親中國的左派政權掌控，並逢美必反。他質疑，美國爲何要對這種國家，持續供給那麽多援助，並警告他今日就會開始動作，結束美國對薩援助計劃。

原文聯結在這裡：El Salvador deal to switch from Taiwan to China could include 'military base'

中文類似報導可參考：薩爾瓦多中習近平陰謀　美憂成爲解放軍基地國

