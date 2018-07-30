加州森林大火肆虐 意外形成氣象奇觀

（台灣英文新聞/洪晨芳 綜合外電報導）根據美媒《Quartz》報導，美國加州近來森林大火不斷，造成多人傷亡及財產損失，但是卻也意外形成了氣象奇觀，而日前就有當地民眾拍下了天空中「火積雲」的壯觀景象。
How crazy is this?— Kimberly Kolliner (@KimberlyKTVL) 2018年7月28日
A pyrocumulus cloud formed from the #CarrFire...
If it gets big enough it can create a microclimate, which means more winds and the possibility for lightening.@Milt_Radford @RandiBurnsKTVL @AutumnKTVL
Can you help us understand how these form? pic.twitter.com/PBQx6PDdkw
Rare #Pyrocumulus cloud created by the rising heat from the #Cranstonfire #calfire #CAwx pic.twitter.com/F6FU9NBIb0— Jeff Morris (@itwasthelight) 2018年7月27日
什麼是「火積雲」?
火積雲（pyrocumulus或fire cloud）是一種相當濃厚的積雲，常伴隨火山爆發或森林大火等高溫環境形成，並可能與火災旋風同時出現。
根據《戶外探索》雜誌報導，隨著太陽的曝曬，地球上的水分會逐漸蒸發，上升到高空中，冷凝形成普通雲朵；與普通雲朵相比，火積雲形成的過程簡直就像高速快轉一樣，嚴峻的高溫環境，將大氣及植物中的水分迅速榨乾，這些水份進入大氣中，形成猛烈的對流，並於氣流上升的過程中附著在煙霧微粒上冷凝，進而形成緊密紮實的巨大「火積雲」。