俄羅斯支持民主黨？川普：我擔心他們介入下次選舉

媒體報導，川普宣稱，自己是美國史上，對俄羅斯最強硬的總統。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/07/25 09:51

川普（美聯社）

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)媒體報導，川普宣稱，自己是美國史上，對俄羅斯最強硬的總統，並指控俄羅斯在秋天期中選舉，會支持民主黨。

日本經濟新聞》報導，雙普16日見面時，川普遭批評過於親俄，因此似乎想與俄羅斯保持距離。他甚至稱，自己想當擔心，俄羅斯會在下次選舉時介入。

另外，他還特別在推特上，強調「他們（俄羅斯）絕對不想要川普！」（They definitely don’t want Trump!）

