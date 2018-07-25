俄羅斯支持民主黨？川普：我擔心他們介入下次選舉

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)媒體報導，川普宣稱，自己是美國史上，對俄羅斯最強硬的總統，並指控俄羅斯在秋天期中選舉，會支持民主黨。

《日本經濟新聞》報導，雙普16日見面時，川普遭批評過於親俄，因此似乎想與俄羅斯保持距離。他甚至稱，自己想當擔心，俄羅斯會在下次選舉時介入。

另外，他還特別在推特上，強調「他們（俄羅斯）絕對不想要川普！」（They definitely don’t want Trump!）

I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump!