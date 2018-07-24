  1. 首頁
美模特伸展台走秀親餵母乳　自信展現獲好評

馬丁：即便你有孩子你也不需要放棄你的工作

By 實習編輯蔣佩庭,台灣英文新聞
2018/07/24 12:02

（圖／翻攝自Instagram）

（台灣英文新聞／實習編輯　蔣佩庭綜合外電報導）美國《運動畫刊Sports Illustrated》的一場邁阿密泳裝時尚秀決賽中，模特兒瑪拉‧馬丁(Mara Martin)親餵母乳並完成走秀。她表示希望此舉可以讓大家知道，即便你有孩子你也不需要放棄你的工作。

時代雜誌(TIME)報導，馬丁和未婚夫剛搬到邁阿密地區，但還沒有找到保姆，因此馬丁只能帶著5個月大的女兒去試鏡。不過《運動畫刊Sports Illustrated》的總監和時尚編輯非常地歡迎他們，甚至認為跟女兒一起走秀一定很酷！

馬丁表示，當她站上伸展台時許多人為她喝采，除此之外，她很感謝她可以代表所有的母親勇敢完成這一場走秀，並為此感到自豪。

「我在那場走秀之後，變得更有自信，我知道此舉帶給許多職業婦女一些激勵，我女兒長大之後看到這一段，一定會為她的母親感到傲。」

最後，馬丁成為了《運動畫刊Sports Illustrated》邁阿密泳裝時尚秀年度決選新秀之一。

 
模特兒
時裝周
走秀
母親

