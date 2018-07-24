美模特伸展台走秀親餵母乳　自信展現獲好評

（台灣英文新聞／實習編輯 蔣佩庭綜合外電報導）美國《運動畫刊Sports Illustrated》的一場邁阿密泳裝時尚秀決賽中，模特兒瑪拉‧馬丁(Mara Martin)親餵母乳並完成走秀。她表示希望此舉可以讓大家知道，即便你有孩子你也不需要放棄你的工作。
時代雜誌(TIME)報導，馬丁和未婚夫剛搬到邁阿密地區，但還沒有找到保姆，因此馬丁只能帶著5個月大的女兒去試鏡。不過《運動畫刊Sports Illustrated》的總監和時尚編輯非常地歡迎他們，甚至認為跟女兒一起走秀一定很酷！
馬丁表示，當她站上伸展台時許多人為她喝采，除此之外，她很感謝她可以代表所有的母親勇敢完成這一場走秀，並為此感到自豪。
「我在那場走秀之後，變得更有自信，我知道此舉帶給許多職業婦女一些激勵，我女兒長大之後看到這一段，一定會為她的母親感到傲。」
最後，馬丁成為了《運動畫刊Sports Illustrated》邁阿密泳裝時尚秀年度決選新秀之一。
The face you make when your mom makes it to the final 16 of the @si_swimsuit Swim Search!! Im so so so thankful for the entire team at sports illustrated for picking me! @mj_day (and team)... you guys are THE FREAKING BEST! And to EVERY girl that casted from the online submissions to the open call.. you all rock. My fellow girls in the final 16.. LETS DO THIS!!! Congratulations to every single one of you!!!! #ownit #siswimsearch #imfreakingoutwithexcitement #modelmom #letsdothis #loveyouguys