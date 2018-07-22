川普對金正恩感到不耐煩？專家：恐重新考慮軍事手段

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)媒體報導川普最近似乎，對北韓核問題毫無進展，愈來愈沒耐心，甚至感到不耐煩。

日本《共同社》引述美國《華盛頓郵報》報導，表示根據多位白宮内部人士，最近川普似乎常在會議上，對北韓問題毫無進展，感到不耐煩。根據報導，雖然川普及其他白宮人士，尚未完全放棄北韓廢核，但心裏開始有些擔心。另外，甚至有專家指出，川普可能會對長期談判感到厭倦，而走回頭路考慮軍事手段。

然而，對於這些質疑，川普一如往常地表示不以爲然，並在推特上批評這些媒體。

I got severely criticized by the Fake News Media for being too nice to President Putin. In the Old Days they would call it Diplomacy. If I was loud & vicious, I would have been criticized for being too tough. Remember when they said I was too tough with Chairman Kim? Hypocrites!