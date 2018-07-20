  1. 首頁
雙普相談甚歡？白宮發言人：將邀普丁秋天訪華府

美國白宮發言人，在推特上表示，將邀請普丁，在秋天訪問華府，以加深雙方對話。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/07/20 10:58

美國白宮發言人莎拉·桑德斯（Sarah Sanders）（美聯社）

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合報導)美國白宮發言人，在推特上表示，將邀請普丁，在秋天訪問華府，以加深雙方對話。

白宮發言人在推特上，表示川普已指示總統國家安全事務助理約翰·波頓（ John Bolton），邀請普丁在秋天，訪問美國華府。

稍早，川普也在推特上，發文表示，雙普會結果令人滿意，並表示兩人在會中，已就反恐、以色列安全議題、核不擴散、電子戰、貿易、烏克蘭、中東、北韓等問題，交換彼此意見，並希望能在不久的將來，付諸實行。

