雙普相談甚歡？白宮發言人：將邀普丁秋天訪華府

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合報導)美國白宮發言人，在推特上表示，將邀請普丁，在秋天訪問華府，以加深雙方對話。
白宮發言人在推特上，表示川普已指示總統國家安全事務助理約翰·波頓（ John Bolton），邀請普丁在秋天，訪問美國華府。
In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway.— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) 2018年7月19日
稍早，川普也在推特上，發文表示，雙普會結果令人滿意，並表示兩人在會中，已就反恐、以色列安全議題、核不擴散、電子戰、貿易、烏克蘭、中東、北韓等問題，交換彼此意見，並希望能在不久的將來，付諸實行。
The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear........— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年7月19日
....proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more. There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems...but they can ALL be solved!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年7月19日