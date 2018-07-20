雙普相談甚歡？白宮發言人：將邀普丁秋天訪華府

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合報導)美國白宮發言人，在推特上表示，將邀請普丁，在秋天訪問華府，以加深雙方對話。

白宮發言人在推特上，表示川普已指示總統國家安全事務助理約翰·波頓（ John Bolton），邀請普丁在秋天，訪問美國華府。

In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) 2018年7月19日

稍早，川普也在推特上，發文表示，雙普會結果令人滿意，並表示兩人在會中，已就反恐、以色列安全議題、核不擴散、電子戰、貿易、烏克蘭、中東、北韓等問題，交換彼此意見，並希望能在不久的將來，付諸實行。

The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年7月19日

....proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more. There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems...but they can ALL be solved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2018年7月19日

