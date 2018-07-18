  1. 首頁
將美國告上國際法庭！伊朗外長：請尊重國際法

川普反悔伊朗核協議，重新展開制裁的決定，讓許多美國盟友感到不妥。而現在，當事國伊朗，有了最新動作，向海牙國際法院控告美國。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/07/18 16:49

國際法院示意圖（翻攝自海牙和平宮推特）

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)川普反悔伊朗核協議，重新展開制裁的決定，讓許多美國盟友感到不妥。而現在，當事國伊朗，有了最新動作，向海牙國際法院控告美國。

日本經濟新聞》報導，荷蘭海牙國際法院，在當地時間昨（17）日，宣佈伊朗在16日，已向法院控告美國政府，表示其反悔協議、重新展開制裁的行爲，違反國際法規範，並要求立刻停止制裁。

對此，伊朗外長扎里夫（Mohammad Javad Zarif），還特別在推特發文，強調就算美國藐視外交和法律規範，伊朗也會堅持遵守國際法，並對抗美國違背國際法的習慣。

將美國告上國際法庭！伊朗外長：請尊重國際法
伊朗
伊朗核協議
美國
國際法

