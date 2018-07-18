將美國告上國際法庭！伊朗外長：請尊重國際法

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)川普反悔伊朗核協議，重新展開制裁的決定，讓許多美國盟友感到不妥。而現在，當事國伊朗，有了最新動作，向海牙國際法院控告美國。

《日本經濟新聞》報導，荷蘭海牙國際法院，在當地時間昨（17）日，宣佈伊朗在16日，已向法院控告美國政府，表示其反悔協議、重新展開制裁的行爲，違反國際法規範，並要求立刻停止制裁。

對此，伊朗外長扎里夫（Mohammad Javad Zarif），還特別在推特發文，強調就算美國藐視外交和法律規範，伊朗也會堅持遵守國際法，並對抗美國違背國際法的習慣。

Today Iran filed a complaint @CIJ_ICJ to hold US accountable for its unlawful re-imposition of unilateral sanctions. Iran is committed to the rule of law in the face of US contempt for diplomacy & legal obligations. It's imperative to counter its habit of violating int'l law.