AIT新館將落成　美國務院推特祝賀

美國國務院發言人表示，AIT的落成是臺美關係的重要里程碑

By 鄧佩儒,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/06/11 15:03

美國國務院發言人諾爾特（Heather Nauert）（照片來源：擷取自美國國務院網站 https://goo.gl/7Ef4nC）

（臺灣英文新聞／鄧佩儒　綜合報導）美國在臺協會內湖新館明（12）日將舉行落成典禮，美國國務院發言人諾爾特（Heather Nauert）當地時間週日（10）在推特上發文，表示新館是臺美重要夥伴關係的一個里程碑。

美國在臺協會（American Institute in Taiwan）歷時近10年、花費約2億5千萬美金打造，於九月正式啟用後，除了臺北辦公室大安區現址的人員及設備將搬遷過去外，美國中心（American Center）以及其他分佈各處的美國在臺機構也將遷移至新館。

諾爾特在文中表示，透過美國在臺協會，美國與臺灣共享價值，並且在地區及全球廣泛事務上，皆有密切的合作。

諾爾特提及，新館的落成是一個「里程碑」，且「反應了美臺夥伴關係的重要性。」

週二的落成典禮，除了總統蔡英文及美國在臺協會主席莫健（James Moriarty）將出席之外，華府此次派遣國務院主管教育與文化事務的助卿羅伊斯（Marie Royce）代表川普（Donald Tump）政府來臺。羅伊斯也已於週日抵臺，預計停留至14日。

 

 
