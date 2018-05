美代表團入北韓細談川金會　北韓官媒：將打造「無核世界」

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)川普在臺灣時間今(28)日上午,在推特上表示,美國代表團已前往北韓,進行川金會的詳細安排。在推特中,川普還特別誇獎北韓,表示該國具有充分潛力,發展經濟和金融實力。

Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!