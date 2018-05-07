萌度已破表！夏綠蒂公主親吻小王子

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)小公主和小王子萌度破表！英國王室公佈夏綠蒂公主，親吻上個月才出生的路易王子的照片。

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp

英國王室推特説明，這是由凱薩琳在小公主生日5月2日，於肯辛頓宮拍攝的照片。

This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.



The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN