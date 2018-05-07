萌度已破表！夏綠蒂公主親吻小王子

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)小公主和小王子萌度破表！英國王室公佈夏綠蒂公主，親吻上個月才出生的路易王子的照片。
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 2018年5月5日
This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp
英國王室推特説明，這是由凱薩琳在小公主生日5月2日，於肯辛頓宮拍攝的照片。
This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 2018年5月5日
The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN
在此之前，王室推特還公佈了另一張小王子的照片，並感謝公衆慶祝夏綠蒂公主的生日，以及路易王子的誕生。