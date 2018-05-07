  1. 首頁
萌度已破表！夏綠蒂公主親吻小王子

小公主和小王子萌度破表！英國王室公佈夏綠蒂公主，親吻上個月才出生的路易王子的照片。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/05/07 11:53

夏綠蒂公主和路易王子（翻攝自英國王室肯辛頓宮推特）

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)小公主和小王子萌度破表！英國王室公佈夏綠蒂公主，親吻上個月才出生的路易王子的照片。

 

 

英國王室推特説明，這是由凱薩琳在小公主生日5月2日，於肯辛頓宮拍攝的照片。

 

 

在此之前，王室推特還公佈了另一張小王子的照片，並感謝公衆慶祝夏綠蒂公主的生日，以及路易王子的誕生。

英國王室
夏綠蒂公主
路易王子