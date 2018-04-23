川普稱北韓將放棄核武　美媒：並沒有

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)川金會預計會在5月或6月登場，但美國媒體批評，川普對金正恩做出相當多讓步，卻尚未換到北韓方面實質的回報。對此，川普在推特上反擊，表示問題已經有相當大程度的改善。

美國記者Chuck Todd在《NBC》的節目中批評，川普在與北韓的談判過程中，做出太多讓步，但北韓方面卻沒有給出令人滿意的承諾，因此批評川普政策失敗。

對此，川普在推特上反駁Chuck Todd的指控，表示美國並沒有做出任何讓步，卻換到了北韓廢除核武器、關閉核試驗厰、以及不進行核試驗等重大承諾。

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing!