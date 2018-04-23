  1. 首頁
川普稱北韓將放棄核武　美媒：並沒有

川普在推特表示，美國並沒有做出任何讓步，卻換到了北韓廢除核武器、關閉核試驗厰、以及不進行核試驗等重大承諾。

2018/04/23

川普（左）和金正恩預計將在近日舉行高峰會，但一切恐怕還有變數（美聯社）

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)川金會預計會在5月或6月登場，但美國媒體批評，川普對金正恩做出相當多讓步，卻尚未換到北韓方面實質的回報。對此，川普在推特上反擊，表示問題已經有相當大程度的改善。

美國記者Chuck Todd在《NBC》的節目中批評，川普在與北韓的談判過程中，做出太多讓步，但北韓方面卻沒有給出令人滿意的承諾，因此批評川普政策失敗。

對此，川普在推特上反駁Chuck Todd的指控，表示美國並沒有做出任何讓步，卻換到了北韓廢除核武器、關閉核試驗厰、以及不進行核試驗等重大承諾。

 

不過，他仍強調，目前在北韓問題上，仍存在太多不確定性，因此最後結果川金會如何，恐怕還有待觀察。

不過，《美聯社》提醒，川普的推文是有誤的。報導回顧，北韓在上週五（20），只有表示會終止核武和洲際導彈實驗，以及關閉核子試驗場，但金正恩目前尚未明言他是否會廢除核武器。

