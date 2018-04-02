  1. 首頁
川普又推文　要求墨西哥配合管制邊境

川普很可能是看了電視節目，「有感而發」，才會寫了這些推文。

By 吳東文,台灣英文新聞－編輯
2018/04/02 11:14

川普（左）和其妻子在當地時間4月1日抵達度假地點（圖片來源：美聯社）

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)川普在臺灣時間昨（1）日晚間，在推特上揚言，要廢除暫緩遣返年幼非法移民的「童年抵達者暫緩驅逐辦法」，並再次要求墨西哥配合興建美墨長城。

美國總統川普在臺灣時間昨日晚間，先推文祝賀美國人民「復活節快樂」，之後便開始一連串批評墨西哥和民主黨的推文。

 

 

川普表示，由於民主黨通過的法律，讓美墨邊境執法人員，無法順利執行公務，並呼籲共和黨，必須儘快通過更嚴厲的法案，以加強邊境安全。另外，他指控，有大量移民利用「童年抵達者暫緩驅逐辦法」得到好處，並要求廢除該辦法。

 

 

接著，他批評，墨西哥幾乎沒有努力，幫助美國阻止非法移民，從美墨邊境進入美國，並威脅墨西哥，如果不配合阻止毒品和移民移動，就要「斷了他們的現金流和北美自由貿易協定」，並強調必須興建美墨長城。

 

 

 

紐約時報》分析，川普很可能是看了電視節目，「有感而發」，才會寫了這些推文。

