川普又推文　要求墨西哥配合管制邊境

(台灣英文新聞/ 吳東文 綜合外電報導)川普在臺灣時間昨（1）日晚間，在推特上揚言，要廢除暫緩遣返年幼非法移民的「童年抵達者暫緩驅逐辦法」，並再次要求墨西哥配合興建美墨長城。

美國總統川普在臺灣時間昨日晚間，先推文祝賀美國人民「復活節快樂」，之後便開始一連串批評墨西哥和民主黨的推文。

HAPPY EASTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

川普表示，由於民主黨通過的法律，讓美墨邊境執法人員，無法順利執行公務，並呼籲共和黨，必須儘快通過更嚴厲的法案，以加強邊境安全。另外，他指控，有大量移民利用「童年抵達者暫緩驅逐辦法」得到好處，並要求廢除該辦法。

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

接著，他批評，墨西哥幾乎沒有努力，幫助美國阻止非法移民，從美墨邊境進入美國，並威脅墨西哥，如果不配合阻止毒品和移民移動，就要「斷了他們的現金流和北美自由貿易協定」，並強調必須興建美墨長城。

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

《紐約時報》分析，川普很可能是看了電視節目，「有感而發」，才會寫了這些推文。

